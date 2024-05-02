Pitch Perfect 4 Is Being Developed and Rebel Wilson's Update Is Music to Our Ears

Rebel Wilson spoke out about a potential sequel to the Pitch Perfect film franchise, six years after the third movie hit theaters.

The Barden Bellas may be back for round four.

Rebel Wilson has shared an aca-amazing update on the future of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, more than six years after the release of the third film in the musical series.

"Hopefully there's a fourth one in the works," the 44-year-old, who plays acapella singer Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart in the franchise said in a BBC Radio 2 interview released April 30. "There is one being developed. I know we're older now, so I don't know exactly what the storyline's going to be."

Rebel continued, "I guess they've got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma."

The actress, who starred in all three Pitch Perfect films between 2012 and 2017, looks back fondly at her experience shooting the movies, which also star Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp.

"I absolutely loved making those movies," Rebel said. "We're all still friends, all of us girls. They're just so joyful."

She continued, "I think what people see on the screen is just us having a laugh. Like, really, it wasn't really acting, because I love singing and dancing, and I just loved hanging out with that cast so, so, so much. It was really fun."

Rebel and Camp recently reunited for a different film, the action-comedy Bride Hard. As seen in screenshots posted by People, Rebel shared a video last month of the two on her Instagram Stories, joking, "A Pitch Perfect reunion. Filming Pitch Perfect 4 today."

She added, "Yeah, it's gonna be aca-awesome!"

Look back on more empowering movies about sisterhood...

Moviestore/Shutterstock

A League of Their Own, 1992

There may be no crying in baseball, but there are a lot lessons about teamwork and sisterhood in this sports comedy starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty and Rosie O'Donnell.

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ocean's 8, 2018

Why should the boys have all the fun? Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson steal hearts as a group of women coming together for a heist.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Waiting to Exhale, 1992

Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon demonstrates how boyfriends may come and go, but friendship is forever in Forest Whitaker's directorial debut.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie, 2023

Director Greta Gerwig explores the complexities of womanhood in this technicolor flick starring Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef and more stars as variations of the world's most famous doll.

Columbia Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Little Women, 2019

This adaptation of the popular Louisa May Alcott novel shares a powerful look at four sisters—played by Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen—who are each determined to live life on their own. 

(For bonus viewing: There's also a 1994 version starring Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Trini Alvarado.)

Matthew Rolston/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Now and Then, 1995

Friendship transcends through the decades in this coming-of-age story starring Demi Moore, Rosie O'Donnell, Rita Wilson and Melanie Griffith—with Gaby Hoffmann, Christina Ricci, Ashleigh Aston Moore and Thora Birch playing their childhood selves.

Brownstone Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pitch Perfect, 2012

There's no sweeter music than the harmony of a star-studded cast, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and more.   

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The First Wives Club, 1996

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton turn trauma into revenge as three jilted divorcées in this comedy classic.

Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Bridesmaids, 2011

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey, the 2011 flick shows the importance of holding onto good friends and making new ones.

What's more inspiring than having your BFF tell you that you're are more beautiful than Cinderella and that you have a face like sunshine?

 

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Color Purple, 2023

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks sing their hearts out in this coming-of-age musical based on the 1982 Alice Walker novel about sisterhood.

(For bonus viewing: Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Margaret Avery star as the core trio in the 1985 version directed by Steven Spielberg.)

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Steel Magnolias, 1989

With an all-star lineup of Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis, this timeless movie about a group of women from a small Southern community has proven that there's no bond quite like sisterhood that crosses generations.

Diyah Pera/Alcon/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

It's no surprise that this Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel-starring flick is all about, well, the magical nature of female friendship. 

