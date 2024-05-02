Pitch Perfect 4 Is Being Developed and Rebel Wilson's Update Is Music to Our Ears

Watch : "Pitch Perfect" 7 Years Later: E! News Rewind

The Barden Bellas may be back for round four.

Rebel Wilson has shared an aca-amazing update on the future of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, more than six years after the release of the third film in the musical series.

"Hopefully there's a fourth one in the works," the 44-year-old, who plays acapella singer Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart in the franchise said in a BBC Radio 2 interview released April 30. "There is one being developed. I know we're older now, so I don't know exactly what the storyline's going to be."

Rebel continued, "I guess they've got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma."

The actress, who starred in all three Pitch Perfect films between 2012 and 2017, looks back fondly at her experience shooting the movies, which also star Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp.

"I absolutely loved making those movies," Rebel said. "We're all still friends, all of us girls. They're just so joyful."