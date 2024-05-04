Anna Nicole Smith's 17-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks All Grown Up at the Kentucky Derby

Watch : Kentucky Derby 2023: Best Celebrity Fashion Moments

Dannielynn Birkhead is ready for a day at the races.

After all, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith stepped out with dad Larry Birkhead at the 35th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala May 3.

For the occasion, the 17-year-old wore a black Gianfranco Ferre dress once owned by Janet Jackson and purchased at Julien's Auctions. She paired the look with black lace-up boots. Meanwhile, Larry, 51, wore a light gray suit and a black tie.

Dannielynn, who made her Kentucky Derby debut in 2010 at 3 years old, had found creative ways to honor her mom in her outfits during the event. Last year, she paid tribute to model —who died in 2007 at 39—by wearing a top featuring photos from Anna Nicole's 1992 Guess campaign. She also topped the look off with some of the late model's jewelry.

It's a special event for the father-daughter duo, who attend every year. Larry explained on Instagram in May 2023, "Tonight is the 20th anniversary where I met Dannielynn's Mom at the same event."