Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Reveal Unexpected Secret Behind Their Sex Scenes

Watch : ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dish on “Unleashing” Chemistry for Sex Scenes

Dearest Readers,

If you've been wondering what it was like for Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton to film their intimate scenes, as it turns out, it didn't take much to get them burning.

In fact, despite the pressures of stepping into the spotlight as the main love story for season three, the two actors said working together was as easy as dancing. Literally.

"We've actually been dance partners for five years," Nicola told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "So we had a certain physical comfort level with each other which helps immensely."

And for the longtime pals, Luke said bringing the friends to lovers trope to life onscreen was equally effortless.

"It was natural," he reflected. "We didn't have to do anything to like ignite that. It was kind of like these characters had got there over a long period of time—they talk of Colin and Pen as the slow burn romance—but really when we got there..."

"We just went for it," Nicola finished. "We had to kind of hold back on the chemistry for the first two seasons. And then it was like when we were ready to unleash it, we were like, 'Here you go!'"