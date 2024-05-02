Nicole Brown Simpson’s Harrowing Murder Reexamined in New Docuseries After O.J. Simpson's Death

Nicole Brown Simpson's story is being retold.
On the 30th anniversary of her murder, the life of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, whom he was acquitted of killing, will be examined in a four-part docuseries for Lifetime, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.
The upcoming series, set to air June 1 and 2, will feature conversations with Nicole's sisters Denise Brown, Dominique Brown and Tanya Brown, and as they told Hollywood Reporter in a statement, will see the late actress' loved ones "come forward for the first time to share her truth."
"What happened to our sister Nicole should never have happened to her or to any other woman," the Brown sisters continued. "Her life was stolen from her and while her abuser is finally gone, it doesn't take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother. We hope that by sharing Nicole's story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on."
In the trailer for the documentary, Nicole's family and friends recall the years she lived in fear of O.J.—whom she divorced in 1992 after seven years of marriage—leading up to her death, and share pages from her journal that allegedly kept track of the times the former football player harmed her.
"She always thought he was going to hurt her," one of Nicole's sisters reflected in the trailer. "She always knew it."
In 1994, Nicole—who shared children Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35 with O.J.—was found dead along with her friend Ron Goldman outside of her condo in Brentwood, Calif. And while her ex-husband—who died April 10 at age 76—was acquitted of both murders following a highly publicized trial, he was later found liable for the deaths of Ron and Nicole in a subsequent civil suit.
And for the Brown sisters, recentering their sister is part of their quest for justice.
"We are here to vindicate her," another one of Nicole's sisters stated in the trailer. "Don't get in our way."
In the 30 years since the shocking murders, the scandal has continued to captivate so many. Read on for every detail surrounding the O.J. trial.