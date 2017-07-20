Justin Simpson is stepping out after his father O.J. Simpson was granted parole in the state of Nevada.

On Thursday afternoon, the athlete's youngest child was spotted leaving a Walmart in St. Petersburg, Fla., hours after a panel of four parole commissioners made their ruling.

Wearing pink shorts, flip-flops and a blue polo, Justin appeared to be in good spirits as he carried a bag of items out of the store and proceeded to his car.

While photographers tried to ask him about today's decision, the 28-year-old realtor declined to answer any questions before getting into a white Tesla SUV and driving away.

The sighting comes hours after O.J.'s eldest child, Arnelle Simpson, held back tears as she spoke out during the hearing.