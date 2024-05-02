You Need to See Princess Charlotte’s Royally Cute 9th Birthday Portrait

Bow down for Princess Charlotte on her special day.
After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the sweetest photo of their daughter on May 2 to celebrate her 9th birthday.
Alongside the photo taken by the Princess of Wales, the couple wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today."
Donning a denim skirt and a blue crewneck with a ruffled collar peeking out underneath a maroon cardigan, Charlotte smiled as she leaned against some flowers.
William and Kate—who are also parents to Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6—have a tradition of taking birthday portraits of their children. In fact, Louis celebrated his birthday April 23 and the couple couldn't help but share an adorable snap to honor his special day.
As expected, birthdays are definitely special occasions for their family, and Kate gave insight into some of their longstanding traditions.
"I love making the birthday cake," she revealed on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas special in 2021. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it."
But this year's birthdays may look a little different as Kate—who shared in March that she'd been diagnosed with cancer—has stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her health. While announcing the news, the 42-year-old explained that she wanted to tell their kids before informing the public.
"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said in a video message. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."
She also provided a health update, adding, "As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits."
