You Need to See Princess Charlotte’s Royally Cute 9th Birthday Portrait

Watch : Prince Louis Is All Grown Up in New Royal Birthday Portrait!

Bow down for Princess Charlotte on her special day.

After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the sweetest photo of their daughter on May 2 to celebrate her 9th birthday.

Alongside the photo taken by the Princess of Wales, the couple wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today."

Donning a denim skirt and a blue crewneck with a ruffled collar peeking out underneath a maroon cardigan, Charlotte smiled as she leaned against some flowers.

William and Kate—who are also parents to Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6—have a tradition of taking birthday portraits of their children. In fact, Louis celebrated his birthday April 23 and the couple couldn't help but share an adorable snap to honor his special day.

As expected, birthdays are definitely special occasions for their family, and Kate gave insight into some of their longstanding traditions.