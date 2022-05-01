Princess Charlotte Joined by Family Dog in Adorable 7th Birthday Portraits

Watch : Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

Princess Charlotte is all grown up!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter looks royally adorable in new portraits Kensington Palace released on May 2, in honor of her seventh birthday. In the photos, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, the little girl is seen smiling while sitting on the grass at the family's Norfolk home and cuddling their pet cocker spaniel, gifted by Kate's brother James Middleton more than a year ago following the death of their beloved dog Lupo in late 2020.

Charlotte is wearing an indigo sweater over a white polka dot collared shirt, paired with dark pants. She is also missing a bottom baby tooth.

Charlotte is the second child of Kate and William, who are also parents to sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, who recently turned 4.

The family typically releases portraits for their kids on their birthdays, photographed by Kate, who also bakes their cakes.