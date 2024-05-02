Colleen Hoover's Verity Book Becoming a Movie After It Ends With Us

Another Colleen Hoover book is getting the silver screen treatment.
Just three months before the premiere of the Blake Lively-starring It Ends With Us, the movie adaptation of the author's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name, another film based on her standalone thriller Verity is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Hoover also confirmed the project by resharing the article on her Instagram Story May 1.
Neither a cast or director have been announced, though THR reports that Hillary Seitz—the screenwriter behind nail-biters such as Insomnia, Eagle Eye and The Unforgivable—is writing the script. Meanwhile, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are reportedly attached as producers.
First self-published by Hoover in 2018, Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired by the husband of best-selling author Verity Crawford to finish her remaining novels as she lies in a coma from a mysterious accident. While on the job, Lowen discovers Verity's unfinished memoir that is filled with chilling details about her secret life, including what really happened to her late daughter. As Lowen begins to develop feelings for Verity's husband, she must try discern fiction from the family's complicated reality.
Hoover confirmed in 2022 that she had sold the film rights to the novel. However, she noted at the time that it "doesn't mean it will come to fruition."
"I've sold a lot of film rights that eventually reverted back to me if the producers couldn't get the project off the ground," she shared in a GoodReads Q&A. "I'm hoping this one works out, though! I think it would be fun to see Verity as a movie."
As for her thoughts on the It Ends With Us movie? "I got to see the footage they filmed thus far," she told Today last June. "I'm not a crier. I know that I write emotional books but I'm not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set."
Hoover added, "I'm extremely happy, and now my expectations are up and I'm going to keep them there."
