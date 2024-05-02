Colleen Hoover's Verity Book Becoming a Movie After It Ends With Us

Watch : It Ends With Us Author Reacts to Film Backlash

Another Colleen Hoover book is getting the silver screen treatment.

Just three months before the premiere of the Blake Lively-starring It Ends With Us, the movie adaptation of the author's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name, another film based on her standalone thriller Verity is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hoover also confirmed the project by resharing the article on her Instagram Story May 1.

Neither a cast or director have been announced, though THR reports that Hillary Seitz—the screenwriter behind nail-biters such as Insomnia, Eagle Eye and The Unforgivable—is writing the script. Meanwhile, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are reportedly attached as producers.

First self-published by Hoover in 2018, Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired by the husband of best-selling author Verity Crawford to finish her remaining novels as she lies in a coma from a mysterious accident. While on the job, Lowen discovers Verity's unfinished memoir that is filled with chilling details about her secret life, including what really happened to her late daughter. As Lowen begins to develop feelings for Verity's husband, she must try discern fiction from the family's complicated reality.