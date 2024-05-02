Colleen Hoover's Verity Book Becoming a Movie After It Ends With Us

Ahead of the Aug. 9 premiere of the Blake Lively-starring It Ends With Us, another Colleen Hoover is being adapted into a movie. Get all the details.

By Gabrielle Chung May 02, 2024 1:58 AMTags
MoviesBooksCelebrities
Watch: It Ends With Us Author Reacts to Film Backlash

Another Colleen Hoover book is getting the silver screen treatment.

Just three months before the premiere of the Blake Lively-starring It Ends With Us, the movie adaptation of the author's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name, another film based on her standalone thriller Verity is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hoover also confirmed the project by resharing the article on her Instagram Story May 1.

Neither a cast or director have been announced, though THR reports that Hillary Seitz—the screenwriter behind nail-biters such as Insomnia, Eagle Eye and The Unforgivable—is writing the script. Meanwhile, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are reportedly attached as producers.

First self-published by Hoover in 2018, Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired by the husband of best-selling author Verity Crawford to finish her remaining novels as she lies in a coma from a mysterious accident. While on the job, Lowen discovers Verity's unfinished memoir that is filled with chilling details about her secret life, including what really happened to her late daughter. As Lowen begins to develop feelings for Verity's husband, she must try discern fiction from the family's complicated reality.

photos
Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next Movie or TV Obsession

Hoover confirmed in 2022 that she had sold the film rights to the novel. However, she noted at the time that it "doesn't mean it will come to fruition."

"I've sold a lot of film rights that eventually reverted back to me if the producers couldn't get the project off the ground," she shared in a GoodReads Q&A. "I'm hoping this one works out, though! I think it would be fun to see Verity as a movie."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Why Boston Mom Not Charged After 4 Babies Found Dead in Freezer

2

Why Olivia Culpo Dissolved Her Lip Fillers Ahead of Her Wedding

3

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

As for her thoughts on the It Ends With Us movie? "I got to see the footage they filmed thus far," she told Today last June. "I'm not a crier. I know that I write emotional books but I'm not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set."

Hoover added, "I'm extremely happy, and now my expectations are up and I'm going to keep them there." 

For everything to know about It Ends With Us, keep reading.

Simon & Schuster
What It Ends With Us Is About

Gird your loins as pop culture's next great love triangle is about to begin. Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name, which dominated TikTok in 2022, It Ends With Us is bringing to life the romance drama centering on a beautiful florist. 

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants," the film's synopsis read. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."

So, which actors are portraying Lily, Ryle and Atlas? 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blake Lively Is Lily Bloom

"A flower that's still blooming."

That is how the film's official Instagram account described the Gossip Girl alum's character, who is the florist at the center of a love triangle. To portray the beloved character, Blake dyed her signature blonde tresses red. Fans got their first look at Blake's fiery new hue when she was spotted on the New York-area set.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Wayfarer Studios
Hello, Ryle Kincaid

Not only will Justin Baldoni portray Lily's complicated doctor love interest, but the Jane the Virgin star is also directing the movie. 

As for the rest of the behind-the-scenes team, both Justin and Blake as well as Colleen will have creative say as executive producers. Other producers include Alex Saks (The Florida Project) and Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), who is writing the script, per a press release from Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Instagram/Justin Baldoni
Getting In Character

Blake isn't the only cast member changing up her hairstyle for her character as Justin chopped off his long hair prior to filming to achieve Ryle's clean-cut look. Justin documented his haircut in an April 15 Instagram video, revealing he was donating his strands to Locks of Love.

In addition to cutting his hair, Justin also revealed he was hitting the gym. "A lot of change in one week," Justin captioned an April 17 gym selfie. "Cut my hair. Started eating carbs. And now I'm seeking validation from strangers on the internet by posting thirst traps. Wait …is this a thirst trap? Just Googled it. Don't google thirst trap."

Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images
Meet Atlas Corrigan

Brandon Sklenar—star of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923is set to play Atlas, Lily's childhood friend and former flame who becomes a romantic rival for Ryle. 

Justin confirmed Brandon's casting on Twitter April 20, writing, "Ladies and gentleman… meet your #Atlas."

After the news was announced, Brandon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about joining the movie.

"When this project came along I wasn't aware of this book or the tremendous impact it has had on women all over the world in helping them to have the strength to change their lives," he wrote on April 21. "This is something very personal to me. The amount of women I've known who have been victims of abuse is staggering. It is our intention that this film continues to spread the vital message of this book; for women to feel empowered and men to be better. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
A Family Affair

It was announced May 1 that Jenny Slate had joined the film's roster as Allysa, Ryle's sister and Lily's best friend. "Pinch me," Justin wrote on Instagram of the Saturday Night Live alum's casting. "Hey sis!"

Describing Jenny as "one of the most talented humans," Colleen admitted on social media that she "can't even believe she'll be in this movie."

Instagram

And Young Lily Is...

The actress picked to portray a younger version of Blake is Isabela Ferrer, according to IMDb.

Justin confirmed in April 2023 that they had found their star following an extensive search that included an open casting call on social media."Thank you for being a part of the process, it was inspiring and all of the messages we received was just validation for why we're making this movie and why this movie is so important," he shared on Instagram. "We found our young Lily, we'll be announcing her soon."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Boston Mom Not Charged After 4 Babies Found Dead in Freezer

2

Why Olivia Culpo Dissolved Her Lip Fillers Ahead of Her Wedding

3

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

4

Jersey Shore's Pauly D Shares Rare Update on Parenthood

5

Chef Joey Fecci Dead at 26 After Collapsing While Running Marathon