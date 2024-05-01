Why Jon Bon Jovi Admits He “Got Away With Murder” While Married to Wife Dorothea Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi knows that sometimes he gave love a bad name.
The "Livin' On A Prayer" singer admitted that he was not always the best husband to his wife of 35 years Dorothea Hurley, sharing that there were periods where he "got away with murder."
"I'm a rock 'n' roll star," Jon told Michael Strahan in an April 28 interview with ABC News. "I'm not a saint. I'm not saying there weren't 100 girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good."
Still, the Grammy winner—who shares daughter Stephanie, 30, and sons Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20, with Dorothea—said he didn't lose sight of what was important to him.
"If you thought I was ever going to jeopardize my anything for believing the narcissist in me was real, what a stupid thing to do," Jon continued. "What kind of excesses does a man need that's gonna fuel that fire? It's just not worth it."
However, Jon didn't take all the credit for staying on the right track. He also acknowledged Dorothea's fearlessness when it came to confronting their issues.
"She's not afraid to call me out on something," Jon said, "but she's also there when I call, and I'm there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career—the ups or the downs—we did it together."
Noting that his wife is the reason his "world revolves," the "You Give Love A Bad Name" singer added that he has "no doubt" their family is as strong as it is now—as they prepare to welcome Jake's fiancée Millie Bobby Brown into the fam—because of what Dorothea did "to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right."
And this isn't the first time Jon has opened up about his marriage to Dorothea, who he eloped with in 1989. Earlier this month, the 61-year-old shared that the initial reaction to the high school sweetheart's nuptials was negative.
"It shocked a lot of people—shocked about everybody," Jon told People in an interview published April 24, "the band, management, agents, lawyers, parents, you name it."
After feeling pretty hurt by the public trying to take away from "a beautiful moment," he was eventually able to change his perspective, saying, "I stood up and went, ‘Wait a minute, why are we living our life for anyone else?' And 35 years later, we're still married."
