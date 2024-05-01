Why Jon Bon Jovi Admits He “Got Away With Murder” While Married to Wife Dorothea Bongiovi

Watch : Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

Jon Bon Jovi knows that sometimes he gave love a bad name.

The "Livin' On A Prayer" singer admitted that he was not always the best husband to his wife of 35 years Dorothea Hurley, sharing that there were periods where he "got away with murder."

"I'm a rock 'n' roll star," Jon told Michael Strahan in an April 28 interview with ABC News. "I'm not a saint. I'm not saying there weren't 100 girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good."

Still, the Grammy winner—who shares daughter Stephanie, 30, and sons Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20, with Dorothea—said he didn't lose sight of what was important to him.

"If you thought I was ever going to jeopardize my anything for believing the narcissist in me was real, what a stupid thing to do," Jon continued. "What kind of excesses does a man need that's gonna fuel that fire? It's just not worth it."

However, Jon didn't take all the credit for staying on the right track. He also acknowledged Dorothea's fearlessness when it came to confronting their issues.