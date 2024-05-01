Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Break Up 7 Months After Sparking Romance Rumors

Watch : Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Leaving Oscars After-Party Together

Odell Beckham Jr. has been benched.

Kim Kardashian is no longer dating the football wide receiver, sources confirmed to multiple outlets April 30.

Their brief romance appears to have fizzled out after the pair were first linked in September 2023. At the time, the Kardashians star began hanging out more with the athlete, who shares 2-year-old son Zydn Beckham with ex Lauren Wood.

"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," a source told E! News in September. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."

While Kim's heart was open to love, her priority remained on her children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. As the source noted, "Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."