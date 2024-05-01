Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Break Up 7 Months After Sparking Romance Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. has been benched.
Kim Kardashian is no longer dating the football wide receiver, sources confirmed to multiple outlets April 30.
Their brief romance appears to have fizzled out after the pair were first linked in September 2023. At the time, the Kardashians star began hanging out more with the athlete, who shares 2-year-old son Zydn Beckham with ex Lauren Wood.
"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," a source told E! News in September. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."
While Kim's heart was open to love, her priority remained on her children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. As the source noted, "Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."
Kim, 43, and Odell, 31, went on to get even closer in the following months: The SKIMS mogul attended his 31st birthday party in November, slipping into a sleeveless black leather dress for the New York bash alongside Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and Lala Anthony.
In February, it appeared that the pair turned the Super Bowl into a date night, as they were spotted together in the lobby of Las Vegas' Wynn hotel one day before the big game. Kim and Odell were then seen on another glamorous outing in March, when they left Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.
Following her divorce, Kim has shared that she's looking for someone "chill" in her life.
"I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022. "So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out—I'm just not ready."
But no matter their profession, Kim has a few non-negotiables for her next partner.
"Number one, protect me," she shared on her Hulu show in May 2023. "Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that's a given."
As for physical characteristics, she quipped, "Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I'll get. Just kidding, but not kidding."
