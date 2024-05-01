Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Break Up 7 Months After Sparking Romance Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly broken up after first sparking romance rumors in September 2023. They were later seen at the 2024 Super Bowl and at an Oscars after-party.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been benched.

Kim Kardashian is no longer dating the football wide receiver, sources confirmed to multiple outlets April 30.

Their brief romance appears to have fizzled out after the pair were first linked in September 2023. At the time, the Kardashians star began hanging out more with the athlete, who shares 2-year-old son Zydn Beckham with ex Lauren Wood.

"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," a source told E! News in September. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."

While Kim's heart was open to love, her priority remained on her children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. As the source noted, "Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

Kim, 43, and Odell, 31, went on to get even closer in the following months: The SKIMS mogul attended his 31st birthday party in November, slipping into a sleeveless black leather dress for the New York bash alongside Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and Lala Anthony.

In February, it appeared that the pair turned the Super Bowl into a date night, as they were spotted together in the lobby of Las Vegas' Wynn hotel one day before the big game. Kim and Odell were then seen on another glamorous outing in March, when they left Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.

Following her divorce, Kim has shared that she's looking for someone "chill" in her life.

"I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022. "So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out—I'm just not ready."

But no matter their profession, Kim has a few non-negotiables for her next partner. 

"Number one, protect me," she shared on her Hulu show in May 2023. "Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that's a given." 

As for physical characteristics, she quipped, "Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I'll get. Just kidding, but not kidding."

Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. In 2014, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

The Poosh founder has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. And in November 2023, she and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in a trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the SKIMS founder was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson.

She later got fans hoping she was getting back in the dating game with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—wasn't on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News in May 2023. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

She briefly dated Odell Beckham Jr. until news broke of their split in April 2024.

As a source told E!, Kim is "open to finding love again if she meets the right person." 

Khloe Kardashian

In a 2023 episode, Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True and son Tatum, Khloe shot down the idea that they're back together in May 2023, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux the following April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker in fall 2022 , the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February 2023. The following December, it was reported that the two had called it quits.

Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April 2023. Now, rise and shine because you don't want to miss the glimpses they've given us of their romance at New York Fashion Week and the US Open, as well as live on TV, when they showed PDA while seated together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

