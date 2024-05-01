Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Claps Back After Meeting Her "Hall Pass" Crush

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO clapped back at online criticism over meeting her "hall pass" crush Chris "Motionless" Cerulli: "Sorry y’all aren’t comfortable in your own skin."

By Gabrielle Chung May 01, 2024 12:08 AMTags
MusicCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jelly Roll's Wife Shares He Quit Social Media After "Being Bullied About His F**king Weight”

Bunnie XO is letting negativity roll off her back.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host—who has been married to country music star Jelly Roll since 2016—shut down criticism over a video of herself recently meeting her "hall pass" crush, Chris "Motionless" Cerulli of the goth-metal band Motionless in White. In an April 28 TikTok set to "The Power of Love" by Céline Dion, Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord) shook hands with the rocker backstage at one of his shows, before joking in the caption, "You could say we're in love now."

Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) was even in on the joke, quipping "Bout Time" in the comments section, but others weren't so thrilled with Bunnie's post. As the internet personality shared on her Facebook, "So many ppl offended & upset about my 'hall pass' video."

"Sorry y'all aren't comfortable in your own skin & too insecure to let your s/o joke around," she wrote on April 29. "I'd hate to live in a cage like that. Y'all forget my husband is my bestfriend & love of my life."

photos
Stars Who Dated Their Celebrity Crushes

The 44-year-old went on to reiterate that it was a joke, noting that she and Jelly Roll, 39, were "giggling over it."

"Half the things I say & do are a JOKE. Satire," she continued. "If you don't kno the definition look it up & while you're at it, look up the word personality. Maybe it will help some of y'all find one."

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Emily Blunt Details Taylor Swift's Sweet Words To Her Daughter

2

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand Asking If She Uses Ozempic

3

Barbra Streisand Defends Asking Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

This was not the first time Bunnie clapped back at internet trolls. Earlier this month, she called out those who bullied her husband over his weight.

"It hurts him," Bunnie said on the April 24 episode of her podcast. "The internet can say whatever the f--k they want about you and they say, ‘Well, you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No, the f--k you're not."

She added, "You're never going to bully me. You're never going to lie about me or my family. I will fight ‘til the end."

For a closer look at the love lives of more music stars, keep reading.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Ashanti and Nelly

The two dated on and off between 2003 and 2013, then rekindled their romance in 2023. In April 2024, Ashanti announced the two were engaged and that she was pregnant. This will be her first child.

Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The pair tied the knot in December 2018 and later welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.

"Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams," Priyanka told E! News' Daily Pop in January 2021, with Nick adding the next month, "We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Alex Goodlett / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The couple met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA in May 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Emily Blunt Details Taylor Swift's Sweet Words To Her Daughter

2

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand Asking If She Uses Ozempic

3

Barbra Streisand Defends Asking Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

4

Why Bella Hadid Is Stepping Away From Modeling Amid Move to Texas

5

Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date