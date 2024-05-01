Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Claps Back After Meeting Her "Hall Pass" Crush

Watch : Jelly Roll's Wife Shares He Quit Social Media After "Being Bullied About His F**king Weight”

Bunnie XO is letting negativity roll off her back.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host—who has been married to country music star Jelly Roll since 2016—shut down criticism over a video of herself recently meeting her "hall pass" crush, Chris "Motionless" Cerulli of the goth-metal band Motionless in White. In an April 28 TikTok set to "The Power of Love" by Céline Dion, Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord) shook hands with the rocker backstage at one of his shows, before joking in the caption, "You could say we're in love now."

Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) was even in on the joke, quipping "Bout Time" in the comments section, but others weren't so thrilled with Bunnie's post. As the internet personality shared on her Facebook, "So many ppl offended & upset about my 'hall pass' video."

"Sorry y'all aren't comfortable in your own skin & too insecure to let your s/o joke around," she wrote on April 29. "I'd hate to live in a cage like that. Y'all forget my husband is my bestfriend & love of my life."