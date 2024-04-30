How Vanessa Bryant Celebrated Daughter Gianna on What Would Have Been Her 18th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her and Kobe Bryant's late 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant four years after the pair died in a helicopter crash.

Watch: Vanessa Bryant Reflects On First Meeting Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's heart is fluttering as she remembers her and  Kobe Bryant's late daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

In honor of what would've been Gigi's 18th birthday on May 1, Vanessa unveiled a special edition design for the Nike Kobe 8 "Mambacita," the sneakers based on the teen's nickname.

The new pattern featured black butterflies on a white background with golden accents, including a heart-shaped pendant baring the "Mambacita" logo. The design also included Gigi's name and her basketball jersey number written in black letters on the heel of the shoe.

"MAMBACITA," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "5/1/2006 GIGI."

On her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old re-shared a video from Nike breaking down the meaning behind the motif.

"Gigi changed the game," the company's post read, explaining that the butterflies symbolize the "transformational impact she had on highlighting women's sports.

Gianna Bryant's Life in Photos

Profits from the design will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the charity started by Vanessa in honor of her late husband Kobe and Gigi as a way to support underserved child athletes, per the brand.

 

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Gigi died at age 13 alongside Kobe, 41, in January 2020 helicopter crash. At the time, the father-daughter duo were heading to a kids basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Earlier this month, Vanessa commemorated her and Kobe's 23rd wedding anniversary, sharing a collage of herself and Kobe hugging and kissing. As the entrepreneur—who is also mom to their daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4—wrote, "Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #23."

For more Bryant family moments, keep reading.

Birthdays

"Happy Birthday B.B. I Can't believe you are 3 already!" Kobe wrote on Instagram back in December 2019. "We love you little mamacita."

 

Pool Time

"My Bianka Bella Bryant (BBB)," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in November 2019.

Thanksgiving

"Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for my family!" Kobe wrote via Instagram back in November 2019.

Halloween

The Bryants dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz back in October 2019.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Baby On-the-Way

Vanessa showed off her baby bump at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

"My Gigi"

"My Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in September 2019.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Love & Basketball

The father-daughter duo sat courtside at the the Lakers vs Mavericks game at the Staples Center in 2019.

Lots of Hugs

"@vanessabryant surprised me by bringing our two little babies B.B and KoKo to my @granity book signing of #legacyandthequeen at @barnesandnoble," the caption of the September 2019 post read.

Mother's Day

"Happy Mother's Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in May 2019, about a month before Capri's birth. "You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba."

 

A Father-Daughter Duo

"Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram in March 2019. "Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Buddies

Kobe and Gianna Bryant shared a special moment at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Family Fun

Vanessa, Kobe, Natalia and Gianna attended the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in Los Angeles back in 2018.

Smiles in the Sunshine

"Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," the caption of the 2018 post read.

AP/Shutterstock
Fond Memories

Kobe and his family members attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles back in 2017.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
An Unforgettable Moment

Kobe was all smiles as he posed with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic Johnson was also there.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A Dad and His Daughters

Kobe attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.

Joe Russo/Shutterstock
A Loving Family

Here, the family members were pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
All Smiles

Bryant celebrated his major win with his daughter Gianna by his side.

Elsa/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Warming up! The basketball icon got a sweet hug from his daughter ahead of his game at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.

David Livingston/Getty Images
A Proud Father

Kobe's wife and daughters attended his hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California back in 2011.

 

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images
A Day at Disney

Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers' NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.

Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock
A Winning Team

The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the kids at a parade in Los Angeles back in 2009.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
"Daddy's Little Princesses"

During a 2017 interview with Extra, Kobe referred to his daughters as "Daddy's little princesses." Here, he was pictured with Vanessa and Natalia in 2007.

