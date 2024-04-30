How Vanessa Bryant Celebrated Daughter Gianna on What Would Have Been Her 18th Birthday

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Reflects On First Meeting Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's heart is fluttering as she remembers her and Kobe Bryant's late daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

In honor of what would've been Gigi's 18th birthday on May 1, Vanessa unveiled a special edition design for the Nike Kobe 8 "Mambacita," the sneakers based on the teen's nickname.

The new pattern featured black butterflies on a white background with golden accents, including a heart-shaped pendant baring the "Mambacita" logo. The design also included Gigi's name and her basketball jersey number written in black letters on the heel of the shoe.

"MAMBACITA," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "5/1/2006 GIGI."

On her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old re-shared a video from Nike breaking down the meaning behind the motif.

"Gigi changed the game," the company's post read, explaining that the butterflies symbolize the "transformational impact she had on highlighting women's sports.