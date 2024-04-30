Katy Perry Has a Message for Concerned Fans After Debuting New Wig

Katy Perry certainly heard her fans roar over her hair change.
After the American Idol judge shared a video of her getting her hair cut into a bob ‘do she confirmed it was only a wig and she hadn't actually made the chop. But for her, the bait and switch served as a reminder to fans not to make fun of her past eras.
"Stay ready, stay pressed," Katy playfully told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the American Idol Top 8 post show April 29. "May this be a teachable moment for any of my fans who may have had something to say that may have been not kind. I'm watching."
At the end of the day, the discourse over Katy's could-be cut is nothing new. "People have really strong feelings about my hair," she added. "For years, they have." (For more exclusive Katy, tune into E! News April 30.)
Before revealing her short hair was a wig, the "Roar" singer's fans quickly compared her faux chop to her infamous 2017 pixie cut, which she debuted around the release of her album Witness.
Of course, Katy—who shares daughter Daisy Dove, 3, with fiancé Orlando Bloom—knew her April 29 wig video would trigger fans to recall the moment, as she quipped, "thoughts, comments, concerns," in its caption. And fans did not hold back.
One commenter wrote, "When we said justice for Witness, we didn't mean recreate it," while another added, "Here we go again."
For what it's worth, Katy's 2017 hair transformation isn't the only time she's made a drastic change. In fact, the 39-year-old has sported dozens of hairstyles over the years. While she may be most known for her current long, jet black look, she's a natural blonde, and she's donned all types of lengths and colors—including blue, purple, and pink—throughout her career.
However, fans may be more concerned about the music that would follow a drastic haircut, as Katy has been teasing releasing new music for the first time since 2020, and tends to match her sound to her style.
One thing fans can be sure of is that her sound and style will continue to evolve.
After all, Katy even recently revealed she owns a "vault" for her looks of eras past. "Every artist has a vault of sorts and I definitely have a vault," she told E! News in January. "I have one, and there's employees for it."
Katy may have faked out fans on her latest transformation, but read on for more stars who've changed their looks for real.