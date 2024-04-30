Katy Perry Has a Message for Concerned Fans After Debuting New Wig

Watch : Katy Perry Claps Back at Online Trolls Over Her New Haircut

Katy Perry certainly heard her fans roar over her hair change.

After the American Idol judge shared a video of her getting her hair cut into a bob ‘do she confirmed it was only a wig and she hadn't actually made the chop. But for her, the bait and switch served as a reminder to fans not to make fun of her past eras.

"Stay ready, stay pressed," Katy playfully told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the American Idol Top 8 post show April 29. "May this be a teachable moment for any of my fans who may have had something to say that may have been not kind. I'm watching."

At the end of the day, the discourse over Katy's could-be cut is nothing new. "People have really strong feelings about my hair," she added. "For years, they have." (For more exclusive Katy, tune into E! News April 30.)

Before revealing her short hair was a wig, the "Roar" singer's fans quickly compared her faux chop to her infamous 2017 pixie cut, which she debuted around the release of her album Witness.