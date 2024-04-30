Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Details Her Dating Life After Kody Brown Breakup

Watch : 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her

Meri Brown is committed to finding her fairytale ending.

And that means not settling for anything less than she's looking for as she navigates life as a single woman following her 2023 breakup with ex-husband Kody Brown.

"I have gone out on a few dates," the Sister Wives star revealed in an April 29 Instagram video. "Prince Charming has not arrived. I'm not really looking for a prince, no, I'm looking for a king."

Meri explained, "There's a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is."

The 53-year-old also expressed her interest in someone who can match her on every level.

"I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is," she added. "Because I know who I am and I'm confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we'll know it."

Since her breakup with Kody—to whom she was legally married from 1990 to 2014 and shares 28-year-old son Leon—Meri was last linked to a man named Amos Andrews, with whom she went Instagram official in January on her birthday.