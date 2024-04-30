Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Details Her Dating Life After Kody Brown Breakup

Meri Brown is committed to finding her fairytale ending.
And that means not settling for anything less than she's looking for as she navigates life as a single woman following her 2023 breakup with ex-husband Kody Brown.
"I have gone out on a few dates," the Sister Wives star revealed in an April 29 Instagram video. "Prince Charming has not arrived. I'm not really looking for a prince, no, I'm looking for a king."
Meri explained, "There's a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is."
The 53-year-old also expressed her interest in someone who can match her on every level.
"I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is," she added. "Because I know who I am and I'm confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we'll know it."
Since her breakup with Kody—to whom she was legally married from 1990 to 2014 and shares 28-year-old son Leon—Meri was last linked to a man named Amos Andrews, with whom she went Instagram official in January on her birthday.
"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!" Meri wrote on Instagram at the time. "He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"
However as quickly as their relationship came to be, she and Amos parted ways just a month later.
"Last week, Amos and I did have a bunch of discussions and we decided to stop seeing each other," Meri said in a video posted on her page Feb. 23. "We just agreed that it just wasn't going to be a long-term thing."
And while noting the breakup was a "huge bummer," she added, "I still care about him. He still cares about me. He's a good person. We're just not each other's long-term person."
One day later, she further elaborated on the pair's split. "When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning," she wrote on Instagram, "it's then that we need to make hard decisions."
Today, while Meri continues to look for her King, Kody remains only legally married to his fourth spiritual wife Robin Brown. For more on where the love lives of Kody and his other exes—including Janelle Brown and Christine Brown—are today, keep reading.