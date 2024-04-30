Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Details Her Dating Life After Kody Brown Breakup

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown shared more details on the current status of her love life—and why she won't settle—over a year since her breakup with Kody Brown.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 30, 2024 7:50 PMTags
TLCCouplesSister WivesCelebrities
Watch: 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says Kody Didn’t Respect Her

Meri Brown is committed to finding her fairytale ending. 

And that means not settling for anything less than she's looking for as she navigates life as a single woman following her 2023 breakup with ex-husband Kody Brown.

"I have gone out on a few dates," the Sister Wives star revealed in an April 29 Instagram video. "Prince Charming has not arrived. I'm not really looking for a prince, no, I'm looking for a king."

Meri explained, "There's a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is."

The 53-year-old also expressed her interest in someone who can match her on every level. 

"I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is," she added. "Because I know who I am and I'm confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we'll know it."

Since her breakup with Kody—to whom she was legally married from 1990 to 2014 and shares 28-year-old son Leon—Meri was last linked to a man named Amos Andrews, with whom she went Instagram official in January on her birthday.  

photos
Sister Wives: A Guide to Kody Brown's Kids With Janelle, Christine, Robyn and Meri

"Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!" Meri wrote on Instagram at the time. "He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

2

Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date

3

You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error

However as quickly as their relationship came to be, she and Amos parted ways just a month later

"Last week, Amos and I did have a bunch of discussions and we decided to stop seeing each other," Meri said in a video posted on her page Feb. 23. "We just agreed that it just wasn't going to be a long-term thing."

And while noting the breakup was a "huge bummer," she added, "I still care about him. He still cares about me. He's a good person. We're just not each other's long-term person."

One day later, she further elaborated on the pair's split. "When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning," she wrote on Instagram, "it's then that we need to make hard decisions."

Today, while Meri continues to look for her King, Kody remains only legally married to his fourth spiritual wife Robin Brown. For more on where the love lives of Kody and his other exes—including Janelle Brown and Christine Brown—are today, keep reading. 

Instagram / Meri Brown

Meri Brown

In January 2024, a year after she and Kody Brown announced their breakup, Meri revealed on Instagram that she had begun dating Amos Andrews the previous October. But in February 2024, Meri confirmed on Instagram that they had called it quits.

shutter stock
Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Instagram
Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Tying the knot in Utah Oct. 7, she wrote, "I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend."

Instagram
Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 28, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 6, and big sister Evie, 4, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Instagram
Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 28, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Instagram
Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 29, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Instagram
Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold in November 2022. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 27-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Instagram
Aspyn Brown

In the five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown, 28, and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But last December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Instagram
Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 22-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November 2022, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

The couple wed in July, sharing the news on Instagram the caption: "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

2

Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date

3

You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error

4

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Real-Life Stalker Speaks Out

5

Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Change Initials of Her Name