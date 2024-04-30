Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Was Angry After Sharing His Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Explains His Major Lifestyle Changes

Chris Hemsworth is wielding the power of the truth.

Especially when it comes to expressing his frustration over the reaction to him revealing his higher risk for Alzheimer's Disease. And two years after first opening up about his genetic predisposition, the Thor: Love and Thunder star reflected on publicly disclosing the news and set the record straight on his health status.

"It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this," Chris told Vanity Fair in an interview published April 30. "No matter how much I said 'This is not a death sentence,' the story became that I have dementia and I'm reconsidering life and retiring and so on."

The 40-year-old made it clear that he was not, in fact, diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Rather, he'd learned he was at risk while filming his National Geographic docuseries Limitless. And it soon inspired his entire family to also get genetic testing done.

But more than testing, Alzheimer's is a disease his family has experienced firsthand, with his grandfather dying last year after a long battle. Chris also shared his dad Craig Hemsworth is showing early signs of the illness.