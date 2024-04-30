It Ends With Us First Look Proves Sparks Are Flying Between Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar

Watch : It Ends With Us Author Reacts to Film Backlash

The countdown to It Ends With Us starts now.

After some adjustments on the calendar, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel is officially coming to movie theaters on August 9, Sony Pictures confirmed, promising it to be the "movie event of the summer."

To hold fans over for the next three months, a series of first look photos from the movie were released on April 30, featuring stars Blake Lively (Lily), Brandon Sklenar (Atlas) and Justin Baldoni (Ryle).

According to a synopsis of the film, it tells the story of "a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business."

"A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship," the summary continues. "When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."

One of the preview photos shows a smiling Lily (Blake) reuniting with Atlas (Brandon), who is now a successful chef.