It Ends With Us First Look Proves Sparks Are Flying Between Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar

Before It Ends With Us debuts in theaters, fans are getting a glimpse at what they can expect from the film, starring Blake Lively (Lily), Brandon Sklenar (Atlas) and Justin Baldoni (Ryle).

By Jess Cohen Apr 30, 2024 6:51 PMTags
MoviesBlake LivelyCelebrities
Watch: It Ends With Us Author Reacts to Film Backlash

The countdown to It Ends With Us starts now.

After some adjustments on the calendar, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel is officially coming to movie theaters on August 9, Sony Pictures confirmed, promising it to be the "movie event of the summer."

To hold fans over for the next three months, a series of first look photos from the movie were released on April 30, featuring stars Blake Lively (Lily), Brandon Sklenar (Atlas) and Justin Baldoni (Ryle).

According to a synopsis of the film, it tells the story of "a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business."

"A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship," the summary continues. "When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."

One of the preview photos shows a smiling Lily (Blake) reuniting with Atlas (Brandon), who is now a successful chef. 

photos
Everything We Know About It Ends With Us

Fans also get a glimpse of Lily's relationship with Ryle, in happier times, including a karaoke outing. Plus, Lily can be seen sharing a laugh with Ryle's sister, Alyssa (Jenny Slate) at their flower shop.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trending Stories

1

Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

2

Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date

3

You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error

This first look at the movie comes nearly a year after filming first began, making headlines for everything from the casting choices to set photos.

After all, it was when paparazzi pics surfaced in May 2023 that criticism began to emerge online, specifically over Blake's wardrobe.  

The costume backlash became so big that the author spoke out against the comments.

"I don't remember describing outfits at all," Colleen told Today's Jenna Bush Hager in June 2023. "I don't care what they have on. In my head, it's about the conversation they're having and the story. It's the same way in the movie."

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Besides, as Colleen pointed out, the ongoing conversation surrounding the film proves that fans really care.

"You've seen a couple of outfits that are completely out of context," she noted. "I'm not worried about it."

To see all of the first look pics from It Ends With Us, plus a few behind the scenes snaps, keep scrolling...

Sony Pictures Entertainment

High School Reunion

Lily (Blake Lively) is all smiles as she chats with her first love Atlas (Brandon Sklenar).

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Rooftop Meeting

It's on a Boston rooftop that Lily first meets Ryle (Justin Baldoni).

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Karaoke Date

In happier times, Lily and Ryle enjoy a fun night out together.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

BFFs

Before meeting Ryle, Lily is pals with his sister, Alyssa (Jenny Slate).

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Actor and Director

In addition to starring in the film, Justin is also directs It Ends With Us.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Movie Moment

Ryle and Lily, whose relationship takes an unexpected and heartbreaking turn, share an emotional moment together.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Behind the Scenes Photos

Justin watches behind the lens in this set photo.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Set Visit

Colleen Hoover, author of the best-selling book, smiles alongside Justin.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use

2

Kim Kardashian's New Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut to Date

3

You Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Sex and the City Editing Error

4

Baby Reindeer's Alleged Real-Life Stalker Speaks Out

5

Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Change Initials of Her Name