Bella Hadid Started Wellness Journey After Experiencing “Pretty Dark” Time

Watch : Bella Hadid's 20-Step Morning Wellness Routine

Bella Hadid found pleasure through the pain.

In fact, the model recently opened up on how a troubling period in her life led her to zero in on her wellness routines and focus on cultivating a healthier lifestyle.

"One day I woke up and just saw something on Instagram," Bella explained to Vogue in an article published April 30. "I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey."

And the 27-year-old emphasized that her path to where she is now was not exactly linear.

"I went through a lot of things mentally, and at one point it got pretty dark," she added. "I'm a sensitive person and going through pain is the only way to grow."

Through her self-help journey, the Orebella founder has gradually become a face for wellness. In fact, her morning routine recently went viral for its complexity. The ritual, which she detailed in a March 14 TikTok, included about a dozen vitamins, green juice, meditation, essential oils and even saging her home. Still, the rigorous steps appear necessary for Bella to tackle the day.