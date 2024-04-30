Bella Hadid Started Wellness Journey After Experiencing “Pretty Dark” Time

Bella Hadid found pleasure through the pain.
In fact, the model recently opened up on how a troubling period in her life led her to zero in on her wellness routines and focus on cultivating a healthier lifestyle.
"One day I woke up and just saw something on Instagram," Bella explained to Vogue in an article published April 30. "I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey."
And the 27-year-old emphasized that her path to where she is now was not exactly linear.
"I went through a lot of things mentally, and at one point it got pretty dark," she added. "I'm a sensitive person and going through pain is the only way to grow."
Through her self-help journey, the Orebella founder has gradually become a face for wellness. In fact, her morning routine recently went viral for its complexity. The ritual, which she detailed in a March 14 TikTok, included about a dozen vitamins, green juice, meditation, essential oils and even saging her home. Still, the rigorous steps appear necessary for Bella to tackle the day.
As she put it in the video's caption, "Mornings with me before we start making things for you."
And while some fans were perplexed by Bella's thorough routine, her dedicated health journey is also due to her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, which she shared her experience with last summer.
"As painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain," Bella wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in August. "This 100 plus days of Lyme, chronic disease, co-infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I'm able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever."