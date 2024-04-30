Is Taylor Swift Going to 2024 Met Gala? Here's the Truth

Find out if Taylor Swift will be attending the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. This year's party theme centers around the new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit.

You'll have to wait longer than a fortnight for Taylor Swift's Met Gala return.

The "Cruel Summer" singer will be skipping this year's event in New York City to prepare for the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour, E! News confirms.

The fundraiser—which is themed around the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, with an official "Garden of Time" dress code—will take place on May 6, just three days before Taylor is scheduled to hit the stage at the Paris La Défense Arena in France. 

As for her boyfriend Travis Kelce? It's likely he'll be sitting out as well, with TMZ reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has RSVP'd "no" on his invitation to the 2024 bash, co-chaired by ZendayaBad BunnyJennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.

Still, Taylor is very familiar with the Met Gala. After all, she's attended six previous iterations of fashion's biggest night, even co-chairing the 2016 version celebrating the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" exhibition.

Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

As the Swiftie folklore goes, that was the star-studded gathering where the Grammy winner first saw sparks fly with Joe Alwyn, who she went on to date for six years before their 2023 breakup

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On her Reputation track "Dress," Taylor appeared to touch on their red carpet looks at the lavish affair, singing, "Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached."

And on her Midnights song "Mastermind," she seemingly alluded to having a hand in orchestrating their meeting. "What if I told you none of it was accidental / And the first night that you saw me, nothing was gonna stop me?" she sang. "I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork / The dominoes cascaded in a line." 

Since then, Taylor has not stepped back onto fashion's holy ground. Last year, she also missed out on the Met Gala in order to focus on her Eras Tour in Nashville.

To look back on Taylor's Met Gala style, keep reading.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
2016 / Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

You didn't think the co-chair would disappoint on the red carpet, did you? Taylor Swift stepped out wearing a cut-out silver Louis Vuitton dress with black lace-up heels and Eva Fehren rings. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
2014 / Charles James: Beyond Fashion

A real-life princess has arrived! Taylor Swift looked gorgeous in an Oscar de la Renta blush satin faced organza gown. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Christian Louboutin heels and her signature red lip.

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
2013 / PUNK: Chaos To Couture

J Mendel was the lucky designer who was able to dress Taylor Swift as she turned heads while walking up the iconic stairs.

Getty Images
2011 / Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

Come through, Taylor Swift! The Grammy winner chose a J Mendel petal gown with Christian Louboutin heels for her evening look. 

Getty Images
2010 / American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity

We've got a star on the red carpet! Taylor Swift wore a Ralph Lauren Collection ivory plisse georgette beaded gown. Her wavy hair was pinned back and she chose to make her lips pop with a bold red hue.

Getty Images
2008 / Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

It's Taylor Swift's big debut. The singer arrived in a sequined Badgley Mischka gown with a small orangey-gold clutch. Little did she know that she would become a Met Gala veteran. 

