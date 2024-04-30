Is Taylor Swift Going to 2024 Met Gala? Here's the Truth

Watch : Is Taylor Swift Going to the Met Gala This Year? Here's the Truth

You'll have to wait longer than a fortnight for Taylor Swift's Met Gala return.

The "Cruel Summer" singer will be skipping this year's event in New York City to prepare for the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour, E! News confirms.

The fundraiser—which is themed around the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, with an official "Garden of Time" dress code—will take place on May 6, just three days before Taylor is scheduled to hit the stage at the Paris La Défense Arena in France.

As for her boyfriend Travis Kelce? It's likely he'll be sitting out as well, with TMZ reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has RSVP'd "no" on his invitation to the 2024 bash, co-chaired by Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.

Still, Taylor is very familiar with the Met Gala. After all, she's attended six previous iterations of fashion's biggest night, even co-chairing the 2016 version celebrating the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" exhibition.