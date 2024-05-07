Shakira Makes Her Met Gala 2024 Debut in Red-Hot Look

Shakira stepped out a fiery look at the 2024 Met Gala May 6, where she made her debut at the NYC event in a head-turning look.

Whenever, wherever, Shakira's glamorous fashion is going to make a statement.

Case in point? The legendary singer stepped out in chic style at the 2024 Met Gala May 6, wearing a head-turning look that was worthy of its own display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (See all of the fabulous celebrity arrivals here.)

While attending the annual New York City event, Shakira looked red hot, hot, hot in a custom Carolina Herrera gown with floral motifs, which perfectly encapsulated the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

And it's clear she hit all the right notes, as no detail went unnoticed. After all, the Grammy winner donned a plunging strapless gown with side cutouts that featured diamond embellishments, including a floral pendant placed in the center. She also commanded the carpet in a floor-length cape that consisted of dramatic ruffled sleeves that emulated the petals of a rose.

As for her beauty style? She opted for her signature soft glam makeup look and turned up the volume with a wavy hairstyle.

