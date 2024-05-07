Shakira Makes Her Met Gala 2024 Debut in Red-Hot Look

Whenever, wherever, Shakira's glamorous fashion is going to make a statement.
Case in point? The legendary singer stepped out in chic style at the 2024 Met Gala May 6, wearing a head-turning look that was worthy of its own display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (See all of the fabulous celebrity arrivals here.)
While attending the annual New York City event, Shakira looked red hot, hot, hot in a custom Carolina Herrera gown with floral motifs, which perfectly encapsulated the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time."
And it's clear she hit all the right notes, as no detail went unnoticed. After all, the Grammy winner donned a plunging strapless gown with side cutouts that featured diamond embellishments, including a floral pendant placed in the center. She also commanded the carpet in a floor-length cape that consisted of dramatic ruffled sleeves that emulated the petals of a rose.
As for her beauty style? She opted for her signature soft glam makeup look and turned up the volume with a wavy hairstyle.
For this being Shakira's first appearance at the Met Gala, she certainly ruled the red carpet. But fans wouldn't expect anything less considering she's pushed the boundaries in recent years.
As for what sparked this change? She explained her break up with Gerard Piqué in 2022 inspired her next chapter.
"For a long time I put my career on hold to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," Shakira told the Times of London newspaper in an interview posted March 16. "There was a lot of sacrifice for love."
The pop star—who shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with Gerard—noted that she had to discover who she was again.
"There were so many pieces of my life that crumbled in front of my eyes and I had to rebuild myself in a way," she continued, "picking up the bones from the floor and putting them all together. And the glue that kept it all together was music."
In March, she released her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates to, "Women No Longer Cry."
From her latest project to walking the Met Gala, it's clear Shakira isn't missing a beat. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous and fierce fashion moments at this year's event.