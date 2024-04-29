Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William are dipping into the royal archives.
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated 13 years of marriage by sharing a newly released photo from their 2011 nuptials on social media April 29, writing, "13 years ago today!"
In the photo, Kate—who was recently appointed by King Charles III as "Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour"—can be seen posing in front of William in her iconic Sarah Burton wedding gown and Cartier halo tiara, while holding her bouquet featuring ily of the valley, sweet William, hyacinth and myrtle. As for Will, while he wore his red Irish Guard uniform for the ceremony, the new image shows him in his black Blues and Royals coat.
Much has changed for William and Kate since they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, especially when it comes to their family, as they are now parents to three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.
The royal couple's 13th anniversary comes just over a month after Kate announced she is in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. The 42-year-old has been out of the public eye since the beginning of the year, as she was initially recovering from a planned abdominal procedure in January.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she said in a March video. "This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
She also thanked her husband for his support, adding that the 41-year-old has played an important role during her road to recovery.
"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," she continued. "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."
