Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Photo

Watch : Prince William and Princess Kate Celebrate Their 13th Wedding Anniversary!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are dipping into the royal archives.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated 13 years of marriage by sharing a newly released photo from their 2011 nuptials on social media April 29, writing, "13 years ago today!"

In the photo, Kate—who was recently appointed by King Charles III as "Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour"—can be seen posing in front of William in her iconic Sarah Burton wedding gown and Cartier halo tiara, while holding her bouquet featuring ily of the valley, sweet William, hyacinth and myrtle. As for Will, while he wore his red Irish Guard uniform for the ceremony, the new image shows him in his black Blues and Royals coat.

Much has changed for William and Kate since they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, especially when it comes to their family, as they are now parents to three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.