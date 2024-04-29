Why Meghan Markle Won’t Be Joining Prince Harry for His Return to the U.K.

Prince Harry will not be accompanied by Meghan Markle for his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom for the Invictus Games Foundation’s anniversary.

Meghan Markle is supporting Prince Harry from afar. 

After it was announced that Harry will be returning to the United Kingdom in May—just three months after his visit with dad Prince Charles III—E! News has learned that Meghan will not be by his side for his trip across the pond. 

Instead, the Duchess of Sussex—who shares children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, with Harry—will remain at the couple's home in California before reuniting with her husband for their visit to Nigeria later that month. 

Harry's upcoming visit will be in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation, which he founded in 2014 to honor wounded active and veteran members of the armed forces. 

The Duke of Sussex will attend the "Special Service of Thanksgiving" on May 8 at St. Paul's Cathedral, according to a post shared by the organization on social media April 28. Actor Damian Lewis, as well as other members of the organization, will also be in attendance.

While Meghan will not be by Harry's side for the event, she's shown her support for the organization in the past. In fact, they made their debut as a couple during the 2017 Games in Toronto. And seven years later Meghan and Harry spent Valentine's Day together at an Invictus Games tournament in British Columbia, Canada. 

Harry's upcoming visit to the U.K. may surprise dedicated royal family fans. After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the younger brother of Prince William has only returned to the United Kingdom a handful of times. The 39-year-old's February visit came amid the news that his dad had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America Feb. 16, just a few days after being photographed in the U.K. "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

And while Harry and Meghan have otherwise tended to stay out of royal news this year, there is plenty to catch up on. Read on for everything to know about the royals all over the world.

