Why Meghan Markle Won’t Be Joining Prince Harry for His Return to the U.K.

Meghan Markle is supporting Prince Harry from afar.

After it was announced that Harry will be returning to the United Kingdom in May—just three months after his visit with dad Prince Charles III—E! News has learned that Meghan will not be by his side for his trip across the pond.

Instead, the Duchess of Sussex—who shares children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, with Harry—will remain at the couple's home in California before reuniting with her husband for their visit to Nigeria later that month.

Harry's upcoming visit will be in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation, which he founded in 2014 to honor wounded active and veteran members of the armed forces.

The Duke of Sussex will attend the "Special Service of Thanksgiving" on May 8 at St. Paul's Cathedral, according to a post shared by the organization on social media April 28. Actor Damian Lewis, as well as other members of the organization, will also be in attendance.