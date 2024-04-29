My $250 Beats Earbuds Got Ran Over by a Car and This $25 Pair Is the Perfect Replacement

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let me tell you a story about my most loyal companion: my beloved Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds. We had been through thick and thin together, from long commutes to intense workout sessions. But fate took a cruel turn when they met their demise under the wheels of a passing car. Devastated and in dire need of a replacement, I found myself on a budget and turned to the vast wilderness of Amazon for salvation.

In a pinch, I snagged a much more affordable pair of earbuds, with promises of quick shipping and decent quality. Surprisingly, these $25 newcomers turned out to be the perfect stand-in. Not only did I save a few bucks, but I also discovered a newfound appreciation for both sets of earbuds. Now, let me take you through the pros and cons of each, so you can make your life easier by picking the best earbuds for you.