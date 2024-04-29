My $250 Beats Earbuds Got Ran Over by a Car and This $25 Pair Is the Perfect Replacement

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let me tell you a story about my most loyal companion: my beloved Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds. We had been through thick and thin together, from long commutes to intense workout sessions. But fate took a cruel turn when they met their demise under the wheels of a passing car. Devastated and in dire need of a replacement, I found myself on a budget and turned to the vast wilderness of Amazon for salvation.
In a pinch, I snagged a much more affordable pair of earbuds, with promises of quick shipping and decent quality. Surprisingly, these $25 newcomers turned out to be the perfect stand-in. Not only did I save a few bucks, but I also discovered a newfound appreciation for both sets of earbuds. Now, let me take you through the pros and cons of each, so you can make your life easier by picking the best earbuds for you.
PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones
These waterproof earbuds have great battery life and they're available in 6 colors. They have 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PocBuds Pros:
- I can turn the earbuds off when they are not in the charger, so I don't waste battery if I'm away from the charging case.
- The charging case is smaller than my Beats charging case.
- The charging case has a longer battery life than my Beats case (80 hours vs. 24 hours).
- The charging case displays the percentage of charge for each earbud and the case itself while charging. No mystery here.
- There are more colors to choose from.
- Sweat-resistant and water-resistant, just like my Beats.
- They stay in place just as well as my Beats earbuds.
- I can charge one earbud at a time, which is something I can also do with Beats.
PocBuds Cons:
- I can only increase the volume from my right earbud and decrease the volume from my left. With my Beats, I can control the volume in both directions from each earbud.
- The earbuds don't pause when I take them out of my ear. This is a benefit sometimes because there are some instances when I only want to listen to one earbud.
- There is an audio warning when you I have super low battery, which can get on my nerves.
- The listening time is 8 hours. My Beats have a 9-hour listening time.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
These are my original tried and true earbuds. They are incredible and have 60,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds Pros:
- I can use the same charger as my iPhone charger.
- They have unparalleled noise canceling proficiency, in my personal experience.
- The earbuds pause when I take them out of my ear, so I don't lose my place if I'm listening to a podcast or watching a TV show.
- The listening time is longer than my PocBuds (9 hours vs. 8 hours)
- I can increase and decrease the volume from both earbuds.
- I can rewind and fastforward from both earbuds
- Sweat-resistant and water-resistant.
- They stay in place no matter what I am doing.
- I can charge one earbud at a time.
