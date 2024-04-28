Demi Lovato's Chic Hair Transformation Is Cool for the Summer

Watch : Demi Lovato DEFENDS Singing "Heart Attack" at Cardiovascular Disease Event

Demi Lovato is sporting a bright new 'do.

The "Heart Attack" singer has debuted a chic honey brown-dyed, flipped bob, days after she sported a longer, lob hairstyle in her signature dark brunette color at the Baby2Baby Mother's Day celebration, presented by Aquaphor Baby, at The Grove shopping Center in Los Angeles.

Demi showcased her brighter and shorter new look, courtesy of hairstylist Amber Maynard, in a selfie shared on her Instagram Stories April 26.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer has occasionally debuted bold hairstyles and new hair colors over the years. Back in 2021 and 2021, she showcased pink locks. In 2020, she went blonde.

More than a month ago, Demi reflected on how her relationship with her image has changed over the years.

"It's changed a lot," the Camp Rock star told Allure in an interview published in March. "I was this wide-eyed, fresh-faced little Disney Channel actor and singer and over the years I've experimented with my style a lot. Now I feel like I've kind of chilled out. I'm not waking up with pink hair anymore."