Kim & KanyeOlivia & HarryBachelor NationTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos

Demi Lovato Goes for Pretty in Pink With Bold New Hair Color

Demi Lovato is sporting a new 'do. The singer took to Instagram to debut her pretty pink hair color. Scroll on to see her hair transformation.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 11, 2021 1:33 PMTags
BeautyDemi LovatoHair
Watch: Demi Lovato's Best 2020 E! PCAs Hosting Moments

New year, new 'do.

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 10 to share a video of her pretty pink locks. The 28-year-old singer sported a leopard coat and clear glasses as she showed off her tresses. She also gave her hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt, a shout-out for her look.

As her fans are well aware, this isn't the first time the "Confident" star has dyed her hair pink. In fact, she's played with a number of hair hues over the years. From blonde and brown to blue and red, Lovato loves to change up her style.

"I've tried every hair color," the two-time Grammy nominee told Elle back in 2018. "I think my favorite has been the blonde with the pink." 

She's also played with her hair length, going from long to super short. Back in November, Lovato partially shaved her head for a bold and beautiful undercut. Upon revealing her new look, she wrote, "I did a thing..." Her photographer, Angelo Kritikos, also teased a new chapter for the superstar, writing, "Already obsessed with this new era. Who wants to see the front?"

Now, Lovato is changing up her look once again.

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Of course, she isn't the only celebrity who enjoys a style switch-up. To see more hair transformations, scroll on.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Walter McBride/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Getty Images; AKM-GSI
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Instagram; Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

Jackson Lee/Splash News; Twitter
Zayn Malik

The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Instagram
Anne Hathaway

The actress debuted a new, blonde hairstyle on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2016.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Proves Dancing Clearly Runs in the Family

2

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Make Relationship Instagram Official

3

Bridgerton Creator Reveals How Many Seasons the Show Might Run

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Proves Dancing Clearly Runs in the Family

2

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Make Relationship Instagram Official

3

Bridgerton Creator Reveals How Many Seasons the Show Might Run

4

Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Sex and the City Revival

5

How Kate Middleton Is Preparing for Her Life as Queen