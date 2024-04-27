Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned

Harvey Weinstein has been taken to a hospital for health exams days after a New York appeals court overturned his 2020 rape conviction.
The disgraced Hollywood producer, 72, was transported from a central New York prison to a medical ward in New York City's Rikers Island jail complex April 26, his attorney Arthur Aidala told NBC News. After being examined by doctors there April 27, it was decided to send him to Bellevue Hospital for a more thorough exam, the lawyer said.
"It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically," he added. "He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health wise."
Weinstein is still set to appear in a Manhattan criminal court May 1 for his first appearance to set a schedule for future hearings ahead of a retrial in his 2020 case, NBC News reported.
On April 25, the appeals court ruled to overturn his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an aspiring actress, which had landed him a 23-year prison sentence.
In the decision, obtained by E! News, the court had concluded that the trial prejudiced Weinstein by allowing women to testify about allegations that weren't part of the case.
"We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes," the court said, "because that testimony served no material non-propensity purpose."
Following the court of appeals' decision, Weinstein's spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told NBC News said that their first order of priority is to seek medical attention for the producer.
"We're going to try to bring him for medical care here in Bellevue down here first," he said, adding that Weinstein was using a walker and a wheelchair and has "audio issues" and "heart issues."
Weinstein had undergone heart surgery soon after his 2020 conviction. Following his sentencing, he was treated at Bellevue after experiencing chest pains.
While his conviction in New York was overturned, Weinstein remained in custody because he faces prison time in another sexual assault case—in 2023, he was sentenced to 16 years behind bars for raping an actress in Los Angeles, a sentence that was set to run consecutively to the one he received in New York. He has filed a notice to appeal that decision as well.
