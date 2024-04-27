Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned

Watch : Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Federal Prison

Harvey Weinstein has been taken to a hospital for health exams days after a New York appeals court overturned his 2020 rape conviction.

The disgraced Hollywood producer, 72, was transported from a central New York prison to a medical ward in New York City's Rikers Island jail complex April 26, his attorney Arthur Aidala told NBC News. After being examined by doctors there April 27, it was decided to send him to Bellevue Hospital for a more thorough exam, the lawyer said.

"It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically," he added. "He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health wise."

Weinstein is still set to appear in a Manhattan criminal court May 1 for his first appearance to set a schedule for future hearings ahead of a retrial in his 2020 case, NBC News reported.

On April 25, the appeals court ruled to overturn his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an aspiring actress, which had landed him a 23-year prison sentence.