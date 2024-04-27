Status Update: There's a Social Network Sequel in the Works

Watch : Aaron Sorkin Apologizes to Apple CEO Tim Cook

You'll want to hit the like button over this update on The Social Network.

Aaron Sorkin—who wrote the screenplay for the 2010 film—shared that he's working on a sequel, revealing that he's trying to write a script about Facebook's connection to the January 6 United States Capitol attack.

Hinting at his thesis for the movie, Sorkin said during an April 26 live recording of The Town podcast, "I blame Facebook for January 6."

"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible," he continued. "Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to—what they call inside the hallways of Facebook—‘the infinite scroll.'"

Sorkin didn't share whether the follow-up will involve original stars Andrew Garfield, Jesse Eisenberg, Armie Hammer and Justin Timberlake.

The West Wing creator went on to note that social media platforms should be battling a "constant tension" between "growth and integrity."