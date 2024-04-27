Status Update: There's a Social Network Sequel in the Works

You'll want to hit the like button over this update on The Social Network.
Aaron Sorkin—who wrote the screenplay for the 2010 film—shared that he's working on a sequel, revealing that he's trying to write a script about Facebook's connection to the January 6 United States Capitol attack.
Hinting at his thesis for the movie, Sorkin said during an April 26 live recording of The Town podcast, "I blame Facebook for January 6."
"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible," he continued. "Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to—what they call inside the hallways of Facebook—‘the infinite scroll.'"
Sorkin didn't share whether the follow-up will involve original stars Andrew Garfield, Jesse Eisenberg, Armie Hammer and Justin Timberlake.
The West Wing creator went on to note that social media platforms should be battling a "constant tension" between "growth and integrity."
And while Sorkin said people would have to "buy a movie ticket" to understand his full take on the topic, he shared that he believes Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could prevent divisive misinformation from spreading by saying to himself, "‘So how about if I make a little bit less money? I will tune up integrity and tune down growth.'"
Zuckerberg, too, has acknowledged that his company has work to do on moderating content in light of the Capitol attack.
This isn't the first time Sorkin has mentioned penning a follow-up to The Social Network, which scored him an Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay. Three years ago, the 62-year-old also said another movie about Facebook was definitely a "story very much worth telling."
"There is a way to tell it as a follow up to The Social Network," he told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, "and that's as much as I know."