Why Taylor Swift's Lilac Short Skirt Is Going Viral After Tortured Poets Department Reference

Who knew a lilac short skirt would send Taylor Swift fans into a lavender haze?
But that was exactly what happened when the singer wore one in a recent YouTube Shorts video set to her latest single "Fortnight," and again in a behind-the-scenes look at her Eras Tour rehearsals. Not only was the article of clothing a seeming nod to her The Tortured Poets Department track "imgonnagetyouback," but it was also made by a Swiftie who had Taylor in mind when designing the piece, creating a full circle moment for the fandom.
"It has been my ultimate dream for Taylor to wear one of my designs and I CANNOT believe it actually happened," Popflex founder Cassey Ho wrote in an April 20 blog post. "Thank you Taylor for supporting an independent designer. I've watched you battle those who have taken advantage of you and your work over the years and the way you fight with grace and masterful creativity gives me so much strength to keep designing. Your perseverance and constant evolution are what I love most about you."
Aptly called the Pirouette Skort (Cassey's Version), the garment retails for $60 and includes a high-waisted, drawstring band with a tiered circle skirt and pockets. Though there's no official matching top, Taylor has paired hers with the Corset Bra top ($44) from the same brand.
And just like how Swifties have literally broken the internet before, the skort was sold out in 15 minutes after first being spotted on Taylor, according to Cassey. Pre-orders are now being accepted for all eight color variations of the skort, though she recently told Inc. magazine that she's already received more than 6,000 requests since the purple piece went viral.
As for whether Taylor's song "imgonnagetyouback" is based on the skort? Cassey is unsure if the Grammy winner was referring to the same one when she sang "lilac short skirt, one that fit me like a skin," but the fashion designer is nonetheless living out her wildest dreams.
"My favorite artist in the entire world is wearing my most favorite design that I've ever created," Cassey wrote on her blog. "Magical is the only word I can think of to describe this moment."
For more Easter eggs found in The Tortured Poets Department, keep reading.