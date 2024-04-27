Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : "Too Hot to Handle" Season 2 Cast Plays Superlatives

Harry Jowsey is getting candid about his personal health journey.

The Too Hot to Handle alum shared that he was diagnosed with skin cancer after a recent visit to the doctor led to the discovery of a cancerous mole.

"There isn't really an easy way to say this," Harry began an April 26 TikTok video, "but last week, I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked, and they found some skin cancer on me."

The 26-year-old admitted that he had "no idea" going into the appointment that the mole was cancerous, explaining, "I've had this on my shoulder for, like, a year or two."

And while Harry said the whole experience has been "very scary," he also insisted that he would be "all good," adding, "Everything's going to be OK."

But Harry—who debuted his podcast Boyfriend Material back in February—didn't only share his diagnosis to keep fans updated on his personal life. The Dancing With the Stars alum also had an important piece of advice to offer in light of the news.