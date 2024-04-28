Chic & Comfy Maxi Skirts That Will Effortlessly Elevate Your Summer Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If floral dresses are the name of the game for spring, then maxi skirts are summer's "that girl." Looking through your closet full of clothes without a single idea for an outfit? Just don a maxi skirt, baby tee, sleek sunnies & statement jewelry, and you're ready for a Pinterest inspo board-worthy 'fit check. Or, you can spice things up with some fun crochet textures, trendy belt bags, and fun pastel colors. Bottom line: Maxi skirts are the versatile staple that will make styling a total breeze during the warmer months ahead.
We've rounded up some of our favorite picks to get you started on building a wardrobe that will have all the compliments rolling your way. From sporty & effortlessly cool to coastal-chic & understatedly elegant, we've got you, bestie. TBH, these finds are so cute you'll want to buy each of them in every available color (we know we are).
If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe, check out these must-have maxi skirts that are so gorgeous (and comfy!) you'll be wearing them all season long.
UO Camilla Mesh Maxi Skirt
Trendy floral patterns styled with a classic column silhouette, this maxi skirt is the perfect it-girl wardrobe essential. The mesh overlay adds a lil' something extra to the design, and it's also available in two other colorways (that are also on sale right now)!
Womens Basic Foldable Maxi Skirt
Whether you're keeping it casually cool or getting a bit fancy, this versatile skirt has you covered. Available in a variety of colors & designs, the skirt is made from a stretchy fabric blend that's not only super comfortable but can easily be folded to adjust the rise & length.
End Zone Convertible Maxi Skirt
Get sporty with this ultra-cool, convertible skirt that goes from a maxi to a mini skirt with a quick zip of a button. Made from soft terry fabric, the dress features a bungee adjustable waistband with a side seam stripe detail and hidden zipper garage.
Archive Bias Maxi Skirt
If we had to describe this silky maxi skirt in a phrase, we'd say that she's just "that girl." Available in five gorgeous colors, the skirt features an elasticized waistband that can be worn high or low rise, along with with a figure-flattering shape that doesn't sacrifice comfort.
Scarf Floral Bias Maxi Skirt
Whimsical with a just a little bit of edge — this maxi skirt is sure to have compliments heading your way all season long. From the satin fabric to the vibrant scarf print to the flattering straight silhouette, everything about this piece is trendy perfection.
Loved Up Maxi Skirt
This charcoal maxi skirt paired with a crop top & sleek sunnies? Chef's kiss. It's crafted from softer-than-soft fabric with a low-rise fit for a look that's très chic.
High Rise Long Skirt
Elevate your style with this denim maxi skirt. It's a cut above the rest thanks to the brand's Lift Tuck Technology that snatches, sculpts & supports your figure, in addition to the center front slit that provides ease of movement.
Crêped Viscose Skirt
Embrace your soft girl era this spring & summer with this dainty floral skirt. It features a high-rise fit with a concealed elasticized waistband, along with a gently flared hem that's as comfy as it is pretty.
Aerie Beach Club Tiered Maxi Skirt
Whether you're heading to the beach or entering your coastal cowgirl era or doing a Mamma Mia dance sequence with your girlies, this tiered skirt is the fashion essential you'll want to have in your wardrobe. It comes in five stunning colors and is made with a self-tie waistband for your perfect fit.
Melody Satin Slip Midi Skirt
Casual-chic is the name of the game with this satin slip skirt from Dynamite Clothing. Available in seven wishlist-worthy colors, the skirt is styled with an A-line skirt and elasticated waistband that will fit like a dream without sacrificing comfort.
Reclaimed Vintage Satin Slip Skirt
The mob wife aesthetic gets a playful spring refresh with this floral-leopard print slip skirt. It features a high-rise cut, regular fit, and back-tie detail for the perfect lil' cherry on top.
Lovers and Friends x Rachel Amlie Maxi Skirt
Elegant and feminine, this sleek maxi skirt will have heads turning and jaws dropping (hello, side slit). Crafted from a lightweight polyester-spandex blend, the satin skirt is fully lined and includes a hidden back zipper closure.
Looking to shop more trendy fashion essentials for spring & summer 2024? Add some boho-chic charm to your wardrobe with the crochet trend that it-girls everywhere are loving right now.