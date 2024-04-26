The Best Spring Floral Dresses That Are Comfy, Cute, and a Breath of Fresh Air

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Florals for Spring? Well, hardly groundbreaking but always a must in our book ladies. That's why this year, we're stepping up our game and prepping in advance for all our garden party plans, spring weddings, and more fun springtime events we have planned. But instead of rotating the same three floral dresses from our wardrobe, we're scoring the web for new and improved seasonal classics that keep us cool, and are also easy to throw on when we don't know what to wear (because we've all been there).
So, suppose you're ready to embrace your inner feminine goddess this spring and pretend like you belong in an episode of Bridgerton. In that case, you're going to love our roundup full of romantic baby doll dresses, tiered dresses, or even dresses with balloon sleeves for that extra posh (or shall we say royalty?) look. Keep scrolling for the most fabulous spring and summer floral dresses, complete with ruffles, silk, prints, and all the good stuff. Warning: you might just end up revamping your entire wardrobe.
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Textured Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Featuring trendy puffy sleeves and a babydoll silhouette, there's a lot to love about this stunning textured mini dress from Abercrombie. Pro tip: Keep things minimal with dainty accessories and white heels to make the pattern pop even more.
R.Vivimos Summer Floral Print Midi Dress
Channel your inner Bridgerton vibes with this midi ensemble, perfect for lovers of the oversized sleeve trend. With its regal charm, you'll be frolicking through spring and summer in style.
Reformation Marella Linen Dress
Known for sustainable splurge-worthy dresses, Reformation does it again with this elegant Marella linen floral dress. It's sophisticated enough to wear to a daytime wedding, but can also be worn on a cute day trip to a winery with the girls (stick to whites with this one!)
H&M Smocked Off-the-shoulder Dress
Every spring wardrobe needs a flowy white floral dress. And if you ask me, this smocked off-the-shoulder frock, which hits right above the ankle, is great for everyday wear. Especially on days when you're looking to quickly throw something on and call it a day.
Free the Roses Floral Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
Nothing screams springtime like a tiered dress and balloon sleeves, which is why we're immediately adding this floral little number straight to our cart. The best part? It's on sale right now for less than $20!
xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
The cowl neckline on this dress? Pure perfection. Whether you opt for heels or flat sandals, expect a bunch of compliments whenever you slip into this silky stunner.
Abercrombie & Fitch Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
If you're headed to a spring wedding, elevate your attire with this flattering strapless mini dress in luxurious organza fabric, boasting a chic straight neckline and a playful tiered ruffle skirt. Perfect for a casual dress code, this dress exudes effortless elegance, ensuring you look and feel your best while celebrating.
Sissyaki Summer Boho Floral Print Midi Dress
Get ready for those summer parties with this must-have floral midi dress, ideal for everything from bridal showers to outdoor brunches. Trust us, you'll find yourself reaching for it again and again.
By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Smocked Babydoll Midi Dress
It doesn't get more swoon-worthy than a smocked babydoll dress in a vibrant orange print. Great for garden parties or other special occasions, try pairing it with colorful heels and accessories for a brighter and cuter fit.
H&M Short Slip Dress
Does the perfect vacation dress exist? Yes, yes it does. And it's definitely this short slip floral dress from H&M. Not only is it super affordable, it's also a versatile piece that can be worn both day and night. Keep in mind, it shows lots of leg (which we LOVE).
The baby tee trend is back: here are the cutest (& cheekiest) ones you'll want to add to your closet ASAP.