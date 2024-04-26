The Best Spring Floral Dresses That Are Comfy, Cute, and a Breath of Fresh Air

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Florals for Spring? Well, hardly groundbreaking but always a must in our book ladies. That's why this year, we're stepping up our game and prepping in advance for all our garden party plans, spring weddings, and more fun springtime events we have planned. But instead of rotating the same three floral dresses from our wardrobe, we're scoring the web for new and improved seasonal classics that keep us cool, and are also easy to throw on when we don't know what to wear (because we've all been there).

So, suppose you're ready to embrace your inner feminine goddess this spring and pretend like you belong in an episode of Bridgerton. In that case, you're going to love our roundup full of romantic baby doll dresses, tiered dresses, or even dresses with balloon sleeves for that extra posh (or shall we say royalty?) look. Keep scrolling for the most fabulous spring and summer floral dresses, complete with ruffles, silk, prints, and all the good stuff. Warning: you might just end up revamping your entire wardrobe.