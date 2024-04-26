Candace Cameron Bure Shares Advice for Child Actors After Watching Quiet on Set

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Bombshell ‘Quiet on Set’ Documentary (Exclusive)

Candace Cameron Bure is providing a hand to hold on to.

Amid conversations about how child actors are treated following revelations from the docuseries Quiet On Set, which detailed allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual abuse on several Nickelodeon shows, the Full House alum provided some advice for budding child stars hoping to make it in Hollywood.

"If you love it, it can be a wonderful industry," Candace explained to E! News' Francesa Amiker in an exclusive interview. "You really need people around you to protect you that are looking out for your best interest and just be careful of everyone else's motives—cause they're not always your best interest."

For the 48-year-old, who was 11 when Full House debuted in 1987, it was "difficult" to watch the Investigation Discovery series and learn what several of her fellow former child stars endured on-set.

"It absolutely broke my heart," she continued. "It made me so sad for the people that had such terrible experiences."