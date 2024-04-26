Candace Cameron Bure Shares Advice for Child Actors After Watching Quiet on Set

Candace Cameron Bure is providing a hand to hold on to.
Amid conversations about how child actors are treated following revelations from the docuseries Quiet On Set, which detailed allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual abuse on several Nickelodeon shows, the Full House alum provided some advice for budding child stars hoping to make it in Hollywood.
"If you love it, it can be a wonderful industry," Candace explained to E! News' Francesa Amiker in an exclusive interview. "You really need people around you to protect you that are looking out for your best interest and just be careful of everyone else's motives—cause they're not always your best interest."
For the 48-year-old, who was 11 when Full House debuted in 1987, it was "difficult" to watch the Investigation Discovery series and learn what several of her fellow former child stars endured on-set.
"It absolutely broke my heart," she continued. "It made me so sad for the people that had such terrible experiences."
In the wake of the series, Candace, expressed support for Drake Bell, who in the series came forward as the previously unnamed minor in the 2003 sexual abuse case against acting coach Brian Peck. (He ultimately served over a year in prison and was made to register as a sex offender in relation to the charges.) But she extends that praise to all the Nickelodeon stars who spoke out.
"Not only Drake Bell but the other kids on those shows who maybe weren't abused in a physical way but just had terrible experiences that it just ruined their self-image," the Fuller House alum added. "It was just horrible."
Candace—who shares three children with her husband of nearly 28 years Valeri Bure—also expressed gratitude to the people around her that ensured she didn't have a negative experience as a child star.
"It made me even extra grateful that that wasn't my experience," the actress, whose new film Unsung Hero arrives in theaters April 26, added. "I did feel very protected by the people I was working with, along with my family."
