Don Lemon Shares Baby Plans After Marrying Tim Malone

Watch : Don Lemon Dishes on Baby Plans After Marrying Tim Malone

Don Lemon might be adding branches to his family tree.

While he and husband Tim Malone are basking in the glow of being newlyweds, having tied the knot in New York April 6, they're also looking ahead to the future—including plans for expanding their family.

"We are family planning, I can't tell you when," Don told E! News at the 2024 TIME100 Gala, before pointing out, "We already have three fur babies and I've only been married for three weeks. But yes, we are planning something and we'll let you know when."

The 58-year-old joked of his husband, "He's going to have to do it, though, because his body will bounce back."

Tim and Don first became engaged in 2019, five years before they ultimately wed in a ceremony at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. For the occasion, the Don Lemon Show host and his husband sported matching tuxes with velvet jackets—Don's in dark green and Tim's in navy.

And of course, they were joined by their three dogs—Barkley, Boomer and Gus—for the big day, as seen in photos of the couple holding the pups as they make their way down the front steps of the church.