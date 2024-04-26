Don Lemon Shares Baby Plans After Marrying Tim Malone

Don Lemon might be adding branches to his family tree.
While he and husband Tim Malone are basking in the glow of being newlyweds, having tied the knot in New York April 6, they're also looking ahead to the future—including plans for expanding their family.
"We are family planning, I can't tell you when," Don told E! News at the 2024 TIME100 Gala, before pointing out, "We already have three fur babies and I've only been married for three weeks. But yes, we are planning something and we'll let you know when."
The 58-year-old joked of his husband, "He's going to have to do it, though, because his body will bounce back."
Tim and Don first became engaged in 2019, five years before they ultimately wed in a ceremony at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. For the occasion, the Don Lemon Show host and his husband sported matching tuxes with velvet jackets—Don's in dark green and Tim's in navy.
And of course, they were joined by their three dogs—Barkley, Boomer and Gus—for the big day, as seen in photos of the couple holding the pups as they make their way down the front steps of the church.
The couple were joined by a guest list of 140 friends and family for their special day, with good friend and United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield officiating their ceremony.
Going into their ceremony, both men knew they wanted a more traditional ceremony in a church, they told People ahead of their wedding.
"We wanted to make a public statement," Tim explained, "and we wanted to involve our loved ones. We obviously could have easily gone to city hall. We could have used Covid as a perfect excuse to do something really quiet. But I think this is also a message. For, I don't know what percent of our guests, on both sides, but for a lot of them it's going to be their first gay wedding."
And for Don, the ceremony was a culmination of a lifelong dream—albeit one he wasn't sure he'd ever achieve.
"I never thought that I would get married," he admitted. "I mean, maybe Tim's generation, he's 18 years younger than me. So for him maybe it was more of a possibility."
He continues, "The legal part of it is a big deal because I didn't think it could happen. And for so many years of my growing up and hiding things, I never thought it could happen legally. But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right."
For more celebrities who have tied the knot in 2024, keep reading.