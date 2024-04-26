Exclusive

Don Lemon Shares Baby Plans After Marrying Tim Malone

Don Lemon revealed whether he and husband Tim Malone have kids in their plans in an exclusive interview with E! News weeks after tying the knot in New York City.

Watch: Don Lemon Dishes on Baby Plans After Marrying Tim Malone

Don Lemon might be adding branches to his family tree. 

While he and husband Tim Malone are basking in the glow of being newlyweds, having tied the knot in New York April 6, they're also looking ahead to the future—including plans for expanding their family. 

"We are family planning, I can't tell you when," Don told E! News at the 2024 TIME100 Gala, before pointing out, "We already have three fur babies and I've only been married for three weeks. But yes, we are planning something and we'll let you know when."

The 58-year-old joked of his husband, "He's going to have to do it, though, because his body will bounce back."

Tim and Don first became engaged in 2019, five years before they ultimately wed in a ceremony at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. For the occasion, the Don Lemon Show host and his husband sported matching tuxes with velvet jackets—Don's in dark green and Tim's in navy. 

And of course, they were joined by their three dogs—Barkley, Boomer and Gus—for the big day, as seen in photos of the couple holding the pups as they make their way down the front steps of the church. 

The couple were joined by a guest list of 140 friends and family for their special day, with good friend and United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield officiating their ceremony. 

Going into their ceremony, both men knew they wanted a more traditional ceremony in a church, they told People ahead of their wedding.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"We wanted to make a public statement," Tim explained, "and we wanted to involve our loved ones. We obviously could have easily gone to city hall. We could have used Covid as a perfect excuse to do something really quiet. But I think this is also a message. For, I don't know what percent of our guests, on both sides, but for a lot of them it's going to be their first gay wedding."

And for Don, the ceremony was a culmination of a lifelong dream—albeit one he wasn't sure he'd ever achieve. 

"I never thought that I would get married," he admitted. "I mean, maybe Tim's generation, he's 18 years younger than me. So for him maybe it was more of a possibility."

He continues, "The legal part of it is a big deal because I didn't think it could happen. And for so many years of my growing up and hiding things, I never thought it could happen legally. But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right."

For more celebrities who have tied the knot in 2024, keep reading. 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan

The Call Her Daddy host and the film producer tied the knot in an intimate Mexico ceremony on April 4 after four years of dating.  

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz

The Halloweentown II costars married on April 19, 2024, several years after reconnecting.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Don Lemon & Tim Malone

The former CNN anchor married the real estate broker at a church in New York City April 6, five years to the day they got engaged and on Tim's 40th birthday.

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

Brock Purdy & Jenna Brandt

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback married his partner in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, almost a month after his team faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, who previously made headlines for his $700 million contract with the team, announced in February that he quietly got married. While he didn't name his wife, he did say she was someone "who is very special to me."

Instagram

Johnny & Morgan Galecki

The actor kicked off a new chapter in his life with a big bang, sharing in February that he and his now-wife Morgan privately got married and welcomed a baby girl.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Donald Glover & Michelle White

Mr. & Mrs. Glover, no Smith here: In early February, the Atlanta star revealed he privately tied the knot with his longtime partner Michelle.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Alaina & Cam Arnold

The American Idol alum and her now-husband tied the knot during a celebration in downtown Nashville on Feb. 4.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev & Elliot Dunham

The Full House alum announced her son Lev and his now-wife Elliot tied the knot at the end of January.

JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist

The couple officially kicked off the new year as newlyweds, tying the knot during the Golden Wedding, which aired Jan. 4. The duo announced their separation just a few months later in April 2024. 

