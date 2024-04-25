The Best Waterproof Jewelry for Exercising, Showering, Swimming & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a busy mom, I'm always looking for fashionable accessories that are low maintenance and affordable, yet also stylish. And, I just don't have the time to take off my jewelry when I'm at the beach or when I start to sweat (which is always in the summer). So when I heard about waterproof jewelry that doesn't tarnish when you're in the shower or while you're running, I was intrigued. To give you a sense of what waterproof jewelry is, what you should look for when shopping, and where you should buy it, I've done all the work below. Check it out.

What Is Waterproof Jewelry?

Waterproof jewelry, also known as sweat proof jewelry, shower safe jewelry, or tarnish proof jewelry, can be exposed to water without changing color, rusting, or tarnishing. It's long lasting and great for everyday wear.

What Should You Look for When Shopping for Waterproof Jewelry?

When your jewelry is exposed to water, sweat, air, or chemicals (like a perfume or hair product), it can start to tarnish and discolor (usually turning green). So, waterproof jewelry is typically made from metals like solid gold, 925 sterling silver, titanium, platinum, and stainless steel, which keeps them looking new, even when they come in contact with these elements. If an accessory is described as gold or silver-plated, but doesn't list the base metal, you might want to avoid it.

Overall, it means these chic pieces are festival-ready, summer-ready, and ready for you to buy. So, scroll down for the best waterproof jewelry, and the best necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more, that you can wear all season long.