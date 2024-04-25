The Best Waterproof Jewelry for Exercising, Showering, Swimming & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a busy mom, I'm always looking for fashionable accessories that are low maintenance and affordable, yet also stylish. And, I just don't have the time to take off my jewelry when I'm at the beach or when I start to sweat (which is always in the summer). So when I heard about waterproof jewelry that doesn't tarnish when you're in the shower or while you're running, I was intrigued. To give you a sense of what waterproof jewelry is, what you should look for when shopping, and where you should buy it, I've done all the work below. Check it out.
What Is Waterproof Jewelry?
Waterproof jewelry, also known as sweat proof jewelry, shower safe jewelry, or tarnish proof jewelry, can be exposed to water without changing color, rusting, or tarnishing. It's long lasting and great for everyday wear.
What Should You Look for When Shopping for Waterproof Jewelry?
When your jewelry is exposed to water, sweat, air, or chemicals (like a perfume or hair product), it can start to tarnish and discolor (usually turning green). So, waterproof jewelry is typically made from metals like solid gold, 925 sterling silver, titanium, platinum, and stainless steel, which keeps them looking new, even when they come in contact with these elements. If an accessory is described as gold or silver-plated, but doesn't list the base metal, you might want to avoid it.
Overall, it means these chic pieces are festival-ready, summer-ready, and ready for you to buy. So, scroll down for the best waterproof jewelry, and the best necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more, that you can wear all season long.
The Best Waterproof Jewelry on Amazon
Poxtex Gold Initial Necklaces for Women
This trendy gold initial necklace is perfect for the shower, beach, or gym. The pendant is subtle (measuring 0.24 x 0.39 inches) and comes with a box chain. It's also dainty, cute, and great for layering.
DEARMAY Gold Bracelets, 6 pieces
Whether you layer these waterproof bracelets or wear them solo, they're going to look chic. The set includes a satellite, figaro, box chain, paperclip, and rope style and one reviewer reported, "I wore these in the pool, they got sunscreen on them, lotion, sweat etc. they look like new. No tarnish, no scratches."
Hey Harper Iris Earrings
The Hey Harper brand was one of the first to develop the idea of waterproof jewelry, and they stand by their pieces. They're made to be worn everyday, everywhere, and if your jewelry ever loses color, just contact their customer support for a replacement. These earrings are so cute and lightweight.
Hey Harper Gold Necklace
Another great Hey Harper piece is this trendy paperclip necklace. It's waterproof, tarnish-proof, sweat proof, and is versatile enough to go with every outfit (day or night).
The Best Waterproof Jewelry on Flaire & Co.
Cassie Baby Hoops
Flaire & Co. is another great brand with so many cute waterproof jewelry styles. These baby hoops are available in gold and silver coloring and are made of 18K gold plated stainless steel. Reviewers rave that their comfortable and lightweight. You'll rave about the price.
Dainty Zodiac Silver Necklace
Rep your zodiac sign with this dainty silver necklace from Flaire & Co. There are several chain lengths to choose from, and it's also available in gold.
Wavy Stacking Ring in Gold
Stacking rings are very on-trend right now, and so is this wavy ring. With a dainty style and unique design, it adds an elegant tough to your finger. Best of all, reviewers rave that they wear it every day and it hasn't tarnished.
The Best Waterproof Jewelry on Nür
Angel Number Pendant
Channel your angel numbers with this beautiful waterproof necklace that's made of 18K PVD gold plated over surgical grade stainless steel. Don't know your angel numbers? Here's what you need to know.
Maya Ring
Gold plating over stainless steel and cubic zirconia stones make this ring waterproof, super cute, and affordable. Elegant and delicate, it's perfect for stacking or wearing solo.
The Best Waterproof Jewelry on Maison Miru
LITTLE BAR STUDS IN TITANIUM
These tiny bar studs are made of implant grade titanium for waterproof, sweatproof, lifeproof wear, all day, every day. They're also available in solid 14k gold and as a titanium flat back for cartilage piercings.
INFINITE STACKING RING TRIO
Get a set of stacking rings with this trio. They twist and fit together and may come with lots of compliments.
