Christy Turlington Reacts to Her Nude Photo Getting Passed Around at Son's Basketball Game

Christy Turlington Burns will not be nude-shamed.

The supermodel recently recalled an experience she had while attending one of her son Finn's high school basketball games during which she learned that the opposing team passed around a naked photo of her from an old photo shoot in order to heckle.

"I was surprised it hadn't happened sooner," the 55-year-old told Harper's Bazaar in an interview posted April 24. "But at the same time, I was like, 'This is so rude!'"

The discovery was distressing for Christy, who shares Finn, 18, and daughter Grace, 20, with husband Ed Burns, with her admitting, "All I wanted to do was disappear."

But she has no regrets about taking part in the shoot. "I don't feel embarrassed about anything," she said. "Regretting things is a waste of time."

Christy, who began modeling as a teenager, reflected on her first revealing photo shoot in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, recalling how a photographer convinced her to pose topless when she was "probably 17." One of the nude photos he took ended up on the cover of a magazine.