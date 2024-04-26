Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Uses This $10 Primer to Lock Her Makeup in Place

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In the ever-evolving world of beauty products, finding the perfect combination to achieve that flawless look can often feel like a daunting task. Thanks to the insight of Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, the quest for a reliable beauty routine just got a whole lot easier. Paige shared a curated selection of game-changing beauty essentials that will revolutionize your routine during a recent Amazon Live session.
Among her top recommendations is a $10 primer that Paige insists is much better than more expensive options. The magic doesn't stop there. Paige swears by an affordable glow-enhancing lotion that she swears is "literally the best." Beyond product recommendations, Paige generously shares her personal techniques, like her unique approach to mascara application, offering invaluable insights that transcend the instructions on the bottle. With Paige's honest opinions, beauty enthusiasts can trust her recommendations to elevate their skincare and makeup routines to new heights.
TL;DR:
- Paige's Go-To Primer: e.l.f. Power Grip Primer ($10)
- Paige's Glow-Enhancing Lotion: L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion (
$17$13)
- Paige's Ultimate Hair Hack: Color Wow Root Cover Up Powder ($35)
- Paige's Most Affordable Find: Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Clear Brow Gel ($8)
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water For Waterproof Makeup
"Micellar water is my favorite thing to take makeup off with in addition to sometimes an oil cleanser. The micellar water [is] amazing. Typically, then I would use a face wash."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's micellar water cleanser has 36,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide
"This is my first step in terms of makeup. I have talked about this e.l.f. primer so many times because there are so many things out there that are so much more expensive and just don't do the job that this does."
More From Paige: "It's very jelly. It's such a good primer. You can feel when you're putting it on your skin that everything is gonna stick to it and not go anywhere."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's favorite makeup primer has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa Rinna recommended this primer too.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
"Just the best. Just the literal best. This is a great product to bring with you on vacation too."
Paige pick is a celeb favorite, which has also been recommended by Alix Earle, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Shoppers Agree: This glow-enhancing lotion has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 5 shades to choose from.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
"I've been using this since 2020. I ordered a ton of it when I was home alone with my parents. Ever since then, I've been using it and I really do love it. I use this serum in addition to a moisturizer. It definitely does get you a little brighter.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
"This is a moisturizer that I use," Paige shared after applying the Sunday Riley Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum. She said this makes her skin look "dewy."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's moisturizer has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Clear Brow Gel
"This is some eyebrow gel. I fill them in so lightly and just a little bit of gel."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's brow gel has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extension Black Mascara
"When you're doing your lashes, just do the tips. For your second layer, go from the middle and up. The third time, go from the root and all the way up. This is a really good mascara."
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
Paige uses this Maybelline concealer under eyes and a little bit on her chin.
Shoppers Agree: This concealer has 149,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paige's pick is a celeb favorite, which has also been recommended by The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams, Top Chef star Gail Simmons, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, Anne Winters, and E! Shopping Editors.
Dose of Colors Meet Your Hue Foundation
Paige uses this foundation in the shade Light Medium, describing it as her "exact right shade."
LORAC Petite PRO Contour Powder Palette Highlighter
"This is the Lorac contour, highlight, sculpt. I usually go for the darker one because I like to be tanner."
Amazon has these palette trios in 2 shade combinations.
LORAC Color Source Buildable Blush, Anti-Aging Makeup
"This shade is Aura. This is matte. I am a big blush girl. I feel like it totally changes the entire look of your makeup."
Amazon has this blush in 9 shades.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Plumper
"I started using Grande Cosmetics a couple of years ago. Amanda Batula introduced me to it. I ordered it and got every shade. Their clear one is my favorite gloss."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's lip gloss has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 6 shades to choose from.
Grande Cosmetics GrandePOUT Plumping Lip Mask
"This is a plumping lip mask. It's so fun on days when you're doing skincare and your Sunday reset."
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
"This really is so good. I only exfoliate once a week. This is an all-in-one lactic acid treatment. I've had it for 5 years. It's the only exfoliant I use. I love that one.
Shoppers Agree: Paige's recommendation has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand, Face Skincare Wand with Facial Massager
"It's red light therapy and it vibrates a little bit. It's really good for fine lines and wrinkles. I think it's amazing for travel. Sometimes, I'll do it over a face mask."
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
"I always have this in my getting ready area in my bathroom because this was the first setting spray I ever bought. Ever since, I've always bought it. I love it. I think it's one of the best out there and it doesn't have a lot of love."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's setting spray has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dyson Airwrap
"For Valentine's Day last year, Craig [Conover] bought me a Dyson and it was the best gift ever. You can turn which way the air blows."
Dyson Hair Straightener
"Here's why I love it: you can charge it and you don't have to plug it in. So, then you can travel with it. If I go away for 5 days, it would last."
Color Wow Money Masque - Deep Hydrating Conditioning Treatment by Celebrity Stylist Chris Appleton
Paige says her mom is "obsessed with this hair mask." She adds, "This is a really good one."
Paige's Tips: "Wash your hair first. Then, put a hair mask in. I throw my hair up in a bun. Sleep in it. Shower, just rinse it. I don't add a conditioner or rewash it."
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
"Such good volume, I mean insane. This volumizer is my number one product. I use it every single time I blow dry my hair."
Paige's Tips: "When you get out of the shower and your hair is wet, you only need 2 pumps. Rub it in. Get really in your roots. Then, you have to immediately blow dry. You can't air dry your hair."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's hair volumizer has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
"I've very particular about hairsprays. This is a really good one. It's firm, flexible hairspray. It's not stiff."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's hairspray has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray
"I never knew I needed this until a hairstylist did my hair. If you have just curled your hair or you're doing some sort of volume in your hair, this is the best."
More From Paige: "It really just finishes it off. It gives it that extra boost. It keeps your curls intact, but it's not a hairspray."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's recommendation has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray- Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free and Shiny No Matter the Weather
"All the Color Wow products are so good. I think the Dreamcoat is their most viral."
Paige's pick was also recommended by The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.
Shoppers Agree: This product has 52,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kerastase Genesis Bain Shampoo and Kerastase Genesis Conditioner
"I use Kerastase shampoo and conditioner. They're just good."
Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense Hair Mask
"I love this. I'm sleeping in it."
OPI Nail Lacquer, Mimosas for Mr. & Mrs.
"I'm always doing pale pinks. This one is Mimosas For Mr. & Mrs."
OPI Nail Lacquer, Bubble Bath
"When it comes to Bubble Bath, I do two coats, sometimes three."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's nail polish has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OPI xPRESS/ON Press On Nails, Up to 14 Days of Wear
"Mod About You is [a] really good [shade]. When you're in a pinch for two days, I put a press-on on sometimes. I only allow myself to keep them on for two days."
St. Tropez Instant Glow Face & Body Bronzer Makeup
"If you're in a pinch and need instant glow, you need to put this on your legs and go out the door. It's so good."
Paige's instant tanner comes in 2 shades.
Color Wow Root Cover Up Powder
"The number one product. When you're doing a slicked back bun and you wish your hair looked thicker, you have to get this. It is so good."
More From Paige: "It comes with a little mirror. I get the dark brown. I don't think there's a hairstylist in New York City that doesn't have one of these. It's literally the best."
Shoppers Agree: This root touch-up powder has 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 8 colors.
If you're looking for more Paige-approved beauty products, these are her top 20 favorites.