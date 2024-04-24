Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Has Regal Response to Criticism Over Outfit Choice

Watch : ‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Receives an Edited Version of Show for Her Parents

Nicola Coughlan didn't let the critics get her down, as she replied with confidence to those who questioned her recent fashion choices.

Dearest gentle reader, Nicola Coughlan knows she looks like a leading lady.

The Bridgerton star clapped back at critics who judged her recent sartorial choices while promoting the new season of her Netflix show.

In response to a comment asking, "Why is she in her bra??" the 37-year-old posted a photo of her outfit to Instagram Stories April 23, writing, "Cos it looked good."

Nicola donned the outfit in question—a black Ganni ensemble featuring a black silk bra with a matching skirt and blazer set—while doing press in Australia alongside Bridgerton costar Luke Newton.

Season three of the Regency show—which premieres May 16—will see Nicola's Penelope and Luke's Colin potentially taking the first steps to romance after years of friendship.

And the duo shared some very interesting facts about their steamy scenes in season three: namely, that they broke a piece of furniture.