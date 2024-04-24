Indulge in Chrissy Teigen's Sweet Review of Meghan Markle's Jam From American Riviera Orchard

Chrissy Teigen is spreading the love with her latest cooking review.
The Cravings cookbook author revealed she got her hands on Meghan Markle's soon-to-be strawberry jam. The tasty treat is reportedly the first product sold from the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
"We jammin!!" Chrissy captioned her April 24 Instagram video. "This might have been one of the best bites we've had all year—all we used is some rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick cut bacon and some @americanrivieraorchard jam!"
She added, "Took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend."
In the post, Chrissy shared a mini tutorial of how she cooked the simple snack, and also recorded candid reactions from her husband John Legend and their 8-year-old daughter Luna. The couple are also parents to Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months, Wren, 10 months, and baby Jack, who died when Chrissy was 20 weeks pregnant.
Chrissy isn't the only celebrity to try out Meghan's strawberry jam before it hits online shelves. The Suits alum also sent to Mindy Kaling, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tracy Robbins and her former costar Abigail Spencer a basket full of goodies.
"This jam is my jam," Abigail wrote in an April 21 Instagram. "A delicious taste of what's to come indeed… love you so M."
Of course, this isn't Meghan's first foray into the lifestyle space. The mom of two—who she shares kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, with Prince Harry—previously created the blog, The Tig, before shutting it down in 2017.
"What began as a passion project (my little engine that could)," she wrote in a farewell post at the time, "evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."
Before Meghan shares her favorite meals to make, keep scrolling to see all the celebrity cookbooks worth reading.