Indulge in Chrissy Teigen's Sweet Review of Meghan Markle's Jam From American Riviera Orchard

Chrissy Teigen is spreading the love with her latest cooking review.

The Cravings cookbook author revealed she got her hands on Meghan Markle's soon-to-be strawberry jam. The tasty treat is reportedly the first product sold from the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"We jammin!!" Chrissy captioned her April 24 Instagram video. "This might have been one of the best bites we've had all year—all we used is some rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick cut bacon and some @americanrivieraorchard jam!"

She added, "Took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend."

In the post, Chrissy shared a mini tutorial of how she cooked the simple snack, and also recorded candid reactions from her husband John Legend and their 8-year-old daughter Luna. The couple are also parents to Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months, Wren, 10 months, and baby Jack, who died when Chrissy was 20 weeks pregnant.