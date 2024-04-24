Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige just couldn't find the right pitch.
The American Idol host and model are parting ways after three years together, his rep told People April 24.
E! News has reached out to reps for the former couple, but has not heard back.
Ryan and Aubrey first started dating in 2021, with Aubrey gushing over him in a post that New Year's, writing, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."
Flash forward two years and she couldn't help but express her love for the radio 49-year-old, sharing several videos with Ryan for Valentine's Day in 2023. "Happy Valentine's Day mi amor," Aubrey captioned her post. "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you."
The 26-year-old was also by his side during a major life change, proving she was his No. 1 fan as Ryan wrapped up his six seasons as cohost of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote in an April 2023 Instagram post in honor of his new chapter. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.
Just a few months later, she shared glimpses of how she and Ryan spent their summer, posting pics from their date nights, moving nights and a coffee outing.
Earlier this month, Ryan proved the support went both ways, celebrating the launch of Aubrey's Sippin on Something game. As he captioned his April 4 Instagram post, "Congratulations @aubreypaige for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you."
While neither Aubrey nor Ryan has directly addressed their breakup yet, Aubrey did share a cryptic message to Instagram April 23, writing, "Rebirth," and including heart and butterfly emojis, alongside a short video set to Djo's "End of Beginning," showing off the view from a tall building, and cuddling with Olio.
Keep reading for a look back at Aubrey and Ryan's three year relationship.