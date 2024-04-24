Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige have reportedly broken up after three years of dating.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige just couldn't find the right pitch.

The American Idol host and model are parting ways after three years together, his rep told People April 24.

E! News has reached out to reps for the former couple, but has not heard back.

Ryan and Aubrey first started dating in 2021, with Aubrey gushing over him in a post that New Year's, writing, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."

Flash forward two years and she couldn't help but express her love for the radio 49-year-old, sharing several videos with Ryan for Valentine's Day in 2023. "Happy Valentine's Day mi amor," Aubrey captioned her post. "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

The 26-year-old was also by his side during a major life change, proving she was his No. 1 fan as Ryan wrapped up his six seasons as cohost of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote in an April 2023 Instagram post in honor of his new chapter. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. 

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Just a few months later, she shared glimpses of how she and Ryan spent their summer, posting pics from their date nights, moving nights and a coffee outing.

Earlier this month, Ryan proved the support went both ways, celebrating the launch of Aubrey's Sippin on Something game. As he captioned his April 4 Instagram post, "Congratulations @aubreypaige for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you."

While neither Aubrey nor Ryan has directly addressed their breakup yet, Aubrey did share a cryptic message to Instagram April 23, writing, "Rebirth," and including heart and butterfly emojis, alongside a short video set to Djo's "End of Beginning," showing off the view from a tall building, and cuddling with Olio.

Keep reading for a look back at Aubrey and Ryan's three year relationship.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Suit Up

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige took over New York Fashion Week in coordinating outfits.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

Aubrey shared photos from their summer adventures in August 2023, writing, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Instagram
New Year's Eve 2021

Aubrey rang in 2022 with a look back at their year of romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Instagram
Stamp of Approval

In April 2022, Kelly Ripa gave a glowing review of former co-host Ryan's new relationship. 

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly said on Live while recalling a conversation that she had with Aubrey, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody." She added to Ryan, "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her." 

Instagram
Wining and Dining

"Finer than wine," Aubrey captioned this shot in May 2022. "Happy Friday friends! Wishing everyone a relaxing weekend full of great food and even better company."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Red Carpet Debut

They made their red carpet debut at the Halftime premiere in New York in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Big Apple Outing

The TV star and the model took a stroll in NYC in October 2022.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

She got dolled up in a glitzy ensemble for a date night with Ryan during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Instagram
Valentine's Day 2023

She showed off several photos with "mi amor" for Valentine's Day 2023.

Instagram
Seeing Stripes

In one photo, the couple color-coordinated in matching zebra suits.

Instagram
Jetsetters

As Aubrey wrote, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Instagram
Digging In

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

The couple put their love on display in a sweet PDA snap.

Instagram
Anchors Up

They set sail on a seaside vacation.

Instagram
Beach Selfie

The pair posed for a pic while enjoying some time on the shore.

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

They twinned down to the baseball caps and sunglasses.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Aubrey captured one of their road trip adventures on camera.

