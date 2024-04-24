Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Receives Word of Wisdom from Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige just couldn't find the right pitch.

The American Idol host and model are parting ways after three years together, his rep told People April 24.

E! News has reached out to reps for the former couple, but has not heard back.

Ryan and Aubrey first started dating in 2021, with Aubrey gushing over him in a post that New Year's, writing, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."

Flash forward two years and she couldn't help but express her love for the radio 49-year-old, sharing several videos with Ryan for Valentine's Day in 2023. "Happy Valentine's Day mi amor," Aubrey captioned her post. "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

The 26-year-old was also by his side during a major life change, proving she was his No. 1 fan as Ryan wrapped up his six seasons as cohost of Live with Kelly and Ryan.