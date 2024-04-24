Billie Eilish Details When She Realized She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

Billie Eilish got candid about her sexuality while sharing insight into the song “Lunch” off her her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Billie Eilish continues to do what she wants when she's wanting to. 

And recently, for the "Bad Guy" singer, that's meant getting candid about her sexuality. After she played a snippet of her upcoming song "Lunch"—which was full of sexually explicit lyrics—during her Coachella DJ set, Billie opened up about the inspiration behind the track.

"I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after," she explained in a Rolling Stone profile published April 24. "I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand—until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

The revealed lyrics of the track hint at the theme for Billie's forthcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which she says will return to the sound of 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

"So now she's coming up the stairs / So I'm pulling up a chair / And I'm putting up my hair," Billie sings in the teased lyrics. "I could eat that girl for lunch / And she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one."

And the Swarm actress, who expressed feeling outed during a Variety red carpet interview in December, later detailed her reaction to speculation over her sexuality. 

"I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years," she added. "It's really frustrating to me that it came up."

However, Billie noted that she may have overreacted by putting the publication on blast in a Dec. 3 Instagram caption, where she wrote, "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters."

As she later put it to Rolling Stone, "Who f--king cares?"

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Still, the two-time Oscar winner also intimated that she felt put on the spot when the red carpet correspondent asked if she "meant" to come out during a November Variety roundtable discussion—prompting the "What Was I Made For?" singer to reply, "Wasn't it obvious?"

"I went into Billie Eilish interview mode," the 22-year-old recalled thinking, "‘Oh, I don't care. Yeah, I'll say whatever. Wasn't it obvious?' And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wait. It wasn't obvious to me.'"

And while Billie doesn't want her sexual preferences to be a subject of discussion anymore, she doesn't mind getting real on how sex empowers her. 

Read on for all her NSFW quotes.

Valerie MACON / AFP

She Loves Discussing Sex

"I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can," she told Rolling Stone in an article published April 2024. "That’s literally my favorite topic."

VALERIE MACON / AFP

Sex Helps Her Decompress

Because her sexuality is such a hot topic as a pop artist, Billie has embraced her own sex life as a way of relaxation. 

"I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change," she added. "You asked me what I do to decompress? That s--t can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Masturbation Makes Her More Confident

"TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me," she told Rolling Stone. "People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She Likes to Masturbate in Front of a Mirror

On the topic of Billie practicing some literal self love to help her body image, she even divulged she'll undergo self-stimulation in front of a mirror. 

"Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had," she told the music publication. "I've got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

She'll Set the Mood

Half the battle is foreplay, and Billie has got it covered, even when she's on her own.

"You can manufacture the situation you’re in to make sure you look good," she added. "You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering."

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She Considers Herself a Pro in Self-Gratification

"I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation," she added. "I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable.” 

