Billie Eilish Details When She Realized She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

Watch : Billie Eilish on Coming Out: “Wasn’t It Obvious”

Billie Eilish continues to do what she wants when she's wanting to.

And recently, for the "Bad Guy" singer, that's meant getting candid about her sexuality. After she played a snippet of her upcoming song "Lunch"—which was full of sexually explicit lyrics—during her Coachella DJ set, Billie opened up about the inspiration behind the track.

"I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after," she explained in a Rolling Stone profile published April 24. "I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand—until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

The revealed lyrics of the track hint at the theme for Billie's forthcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which she says will return to the sound of 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

"So now she's coming up the stairs / So I'm pulling up a chair / And I'm putting up my hair," Billie sings in the teased lyrics. "I could eat that girl for lunch / And she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one."