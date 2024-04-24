Billie Eilish Details When She Realized She Wanted Her “Face in a Vagina”

Billie Eilish continues to do what she wants when she's wanting to.
And recently, for the "Bad Guy" singer, that's meant getting candid about her sexuality. After she played a snippet of her upcoming song "Lunch"—which was full of sexually explicit lyrics—during her Coachella DJ set, Billie opened up about the inspiration behind the track.
"I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after," she explained in a Rolling Stone profile published April 24. "I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand—until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."
The revealed lyrics of the track hint at the theme for Billie's forthcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which she says will return to the sound of 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
"So now she's coming up the stairs / So I'm pulling up a chair / And I'm putting up my hair," Billie sings in the teased lyrics. "I could eat that girl for lunch / And she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one."
And the Swarm actress, who expressed feeling outed during a Variety red carpet interview in December, later detailed her reaction to speculation over her sexuality.
"I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years," she added. "It's really frustrating to me that it came up."
However, Billie noted that she may have overreacted by putting the publication on blast in a Dec. 3 Instagram caption, where she wrote, "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters."
As she later put it to Rolling Stone, "Who f--king cares?"
Still, the two-time Oscar winner also intimated that she felt put on the spot when the red carpet correspondent asked if she "meant" to come out during a November Variety roundtable discussion—prompting the "What Was I Made For?" singer to reply, "Wasn't it obvious?"
"I went into Billie Eilish interview mode," the 22-year-old recalled thinking, "‘Oh, I don't care. Yeah, I'll say whatever. Wasn't it obvious?' And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wait. It wasn't obvious to me.'"
And while Billie doesn't want her sexual preferences to be a subject of discussion anymore, she doesn't mind getting real on how sex empowers her.
