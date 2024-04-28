The Kardashians' Chef K Reveals Her Secrets to Feeding the Whole Family

Instagram/Chef K

But when she's just cooking everyday family-style for the stars of The Kardashians, her most-requested dishes include "nostalgic, comforting soups," hearty salads and her signature sliders that, sigh, are her own top-secret recipe that she's not sharing. (You can, however, try to replicate her homemade animal cookies that Kim threatened to flush down the toilet because she claimed she'd gained 15 pounds from eating them. "OK, well then control yourself, Kim," Kendall Jenner chimed in, "because I like them!")

We do know that, when it comes to any seasoning mix, Chef K's choice of herbs will never include rosemary, which the otherwise omnivorous eater singled out as a flavor she doesn't like.

"I'll try anything twice," Chef K said, teasing that we'd be shocked by some of the things she's sampled over the years. "Do I like them all? Absolutely not." But, she added, "I come from very humble beginnings, so I have a deep appreciation for food and all kinds of it."

So you can put "love what you do" on her list of forevers.

