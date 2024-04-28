Exclusive

The Kardashians' Chef K Reveals Her Secrets to Feeding the Whole Family

Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian's go-to private meal preparer and party caterer Chef K broke down her approach to feeding the famous family in an interview with E! News.

It's no surprise that the Kardashians prefer to eat klean, er, clean whenever possible.

Keeping the sprawling family on track is Chef K, the professional moniker of their longtime private chef Khristianne Uy, whose specialty is whipping up balanced meals and snacks that keep their taste buds coming back for more. Think pastel, plant-based shakes for Easter and the Italian feast—complete with vegan and gluten-free options—she prepared for the Camp Poosh crowd at Coachella.

"Low sugar, healthy carbs and high protein is my priority for every meal," Chef K told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Health is a priority for each of my clients, as they are intentional with what they put in their body. I'm very careful with who I source from and the vendors I use, from fish and meat, to produce and even spices."

And whether it's Kourtney Kardashian's keto diet or Kim Kardashian leaning into that plant-based life, Chef K has a recipe.

"Every client is different and I'll always make sure to cater to their specific needs whether that be vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, the list goes on," she said. "I love to make a 'never and forever' list with each client—that's my go-to. I'll always incorporate the forevers."

Instagram/Chef K

The chef—whose nickname, incidentally, was coined by former client Charlie Sheen because it was easier for him to spell on checks—has shared in the past that cilantro is on Kim's never list and soup is a forever staple for Kylie Jenner.

But no matter what sort of dietary requests she's juggling, Chef K's must-haves when she's cooking for the Kardashians and Jenners—or the likes of Charlize Theron, Justin Bieber and Ryan Seacrest—are high-quality building blocks.

"I like to be as creative and innovative as possible, and it is easiest when I'm using the best of the best," Chef K explained. "I love bringing fresh and seasonal produce into meals when I can, while using organic, simple ingredients."

And while she can make a textbook steak au poivre and has perfected her own take on the viral "Marry Me Chicken," the Filipino-born chef who won the inaugural season of The Taste in 2013 relishes the chance to pile on the whimsy. Kris Jenner's red velvet skull cake isn't going to bake itself, after all!

Instagram/Chef K

In fact, Chef K said she does her best work when she leans into a specific theme. Among the special touches she's added to the family's celebrations over the years, she crafted the outer-space motif that gave the food at Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's first birthday party extra lift-off and the adorable bites consumed during the Hello Kitty homage that Kim and Kanye West's daughter Chicago got for her big 0-5.

And the fashionable dark teal it's-a-boy cake served at Kourtney and Travis Barker's otherwise monochromatic gender reveal party before son Rocky was born? All Chef K.

"I'm lucky enough to work with the whole family, from Kris' big holidays to birthday parties and day-to-day life," she said. "I'm always busy!" 

The ever-growing demand for her catering services is where her Karts by Chef K—the gourmet kitchen-on-wheels she started using during the pandemic so she could cook anywhere—especially come in handy.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Poosh

"They're fully customizable," she explained, "from a cotton candy cart, chicken-and-waffle cart and churro cart, to a full-on Mediterranean spread and Califia Farms' coffee cart that we just made for Camp Poosh."

Instagram/Chef K

But when she's just cooking everyday family-style for the stars of The Kardashians, her most-requested dishes include "nostalgic, comforting soups," hearty salads and her signature sliders that, sigh, are her own top-secret recipe that she's not sharing. (You can, however, try to replicate her homemade animal cookies that Kim threatened to flush down the toilet because she claimed she'd gained 15 pounds from eating them. "OK, well then control yourself, Kim," Kendall Jenner chimed in, "because I like them!")

We do know that, when it comes to any seasoning mix, Chef K's choice of herbs will never include rosemary, which the otherwise omnivorous eater singled out as a flavor she doesn't like.

"I'll try anything twice," Chef K said, teasing that we'd be shocked by some of the things she's sampled over the years. "Do I like them all? Absolutely not." But, she added, "I come from very humble beginnings, so I have a deep appreciation for food and all kinds of it."

So you can put "love what you do" on her list of forevers.

But if you're hungry for more, keep reading to see the go-to snacks these other celebs must have on hand:

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

Lauren Conrad

"Fruit and raw nuts. Recently I've made an effort to keep lost of fresh products and nuts on hand for snacking in-between meals."

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Max Mara

Kate Hudson

"I am snacking so much while I've been at home! I think it's because I'm home and near my fridge all day. I slice up an apple and it fills me up between meals. I love the satisfying crunch and so do my kids."

Instagram
Lana Condor

"My go-to snack is canned oysters. I know that might sound weird, but I am absolutely obsessed with canned oysters. They are such a good source of protein, magnesium and vitamin C. They are so tasty and always fill me up. I eat them straight out of the can, but sometimes if I want some extra carbs, I'll eat them with crackers and the crunch of the cracker with the soft oyster is so good!"

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images
Joanna Garcia Swisher

"Cheese and crackers."

Instagram / Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi

"Green apples with peanut butter."

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley

"Carrots and hummus is always a fave with a handful of raw almonds and/or cashews."

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

"I always have a cup of fruit near me, usually with grapes or berries. For drinks, I like homemade green juice. I mix in BODYARMOR Lyte, Coconut for some sweetness and flavor without having to worry about sugar."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Whitney Port

"Handfuls of roasted, unsalted almonds, a slice of sourdough bread with cashew butter and sliced bananas, a smoothie (mine usually have whole milk Greek yogurt, ice, a handful of spinach, some pineapple, whatever milk I have (right now it is Forager Coconut Cashew Oat), a banana, half an avocado, two dates, a dash of cinnamon (and sometimes a scoop of nut butter)."

Instagram

Francia Raisa

"Hot Cheetos and fruit with tajin and lemon, yummy!"

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Nautica/Authentic Brands Group
Brooke Burke

"Raw macadamia nuts."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Maggie Q

"Fruit! I can't think of a more perfect food."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Audrina Patridge

"Cheese and crackers with lots of cheese."

Rich Polk/Getty Images
Gabby Douglas

"Pretzels and salt & vinegar chips."

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Genevieve Padalecki

"Avocado with salt. It's the right amount of indulgent with being super easy to make. If I have more time I'll add a poached egg with a smidge of hot sauce from Big Reds."

Chloe Trautman/Instagram

Chloe Trautman

"Apples and peanut butter but not just your average apples and peanut butter, folks. There is a science to this special snack. First, they have to be honeycrisp apples, cut very thin. Then you get your peanut butter, melt it, add some honey and stir all the deliciousness together! This creates almost like a caramel consistency. You don't use nearly as much peanut butter and you avoid getting it on your thumb every time you dip. Brilliant, I know!"

Aaron Poole/E!

Janel Parrish

"Popcorn because I love the salt. But I don't feel terrible after I eat it because popcorn is pretty light!"

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Raye Boyce

"My go-to snack at the moment is going to sound so strange: I like to take a flour tortilla with salted butter melted in a pan and then I top it with Nutella. I know it's weird! LOL, it's honestly like an easier version of a crêpe and that's why I love it."

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

"Prosciutto and mozzarella cheese is my favorite snack, I have it almost every day."

Getty Images
Merle Dandridge

"Half an avocado with a drizzle of olive oil, squeeze of lemon and a dash of truffle salt. Extremely satisfying."

Instagram/Kelsey Owens

Kelsey Owens

"I wish I could say it was something healthy but I'm a child at heart and it's by far Flavor Blasted Goldfish. LOL!"

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Madison Prewett

"Apples and peanut butter."

