For people wondering who to thank for the gluten-free and yoga trends, look no further because Gwyneth Paltrowis your gal.

The self-proclaimed trendsetter is setting the record straight on who is to credit for kick-starting the health craze that continues today. In a new interview with the New York Times, the Goop CEO is claiming that her 2015 gluten-free cookbook was the the catalyst for the diet.

Like any person with an entrepreneurial spirit could attest, her "incendiary" practices initially faced harsh criticism, but soon enough the gluten-free lifestyle took off. "The press was super negative and there were personal attacks about what I was feeding my children and what kind of mother I am," she explains. "Now the gluten-free market is huge."

This cycle of judgment and subsequent popularization of Paltrow's beliefs seems to be a common theme in her company, Goop.