Jason Kelce Clarifies Rumors His Missing Super Bowl Ring Was Stolen

Watch : See Kylie Kelce’s Sweet Retirement Gift for Husband Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce knows how the rumors fly, and he's shutting this one down before it gets its wings.

After a report suggested the former Philadelphia Eagles center said his Super Bowl ring was "stolen," at an April 11 New Heights live show, Jason quickly refuted the speculation.

"This is incorrect, and not what I was saying," he wrote in an April 24 post on X, formerly Twitter. "I do not think it was stolen. Based on the video evidence we do have I think it was accidentally thrown in the trash while cleaning up."

And the 36-year-old—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months, with wife Kylie Kelce later responded to a user suggesting he make "calling out" incorrect articles his new full time job. However, it doesn't seem the New Heights co-host is keen on the business proposition.

As Jason put it, "That's way too busy of a job to take on."

However, the case of Jason's missing Super Bowl ring—which he earned in 2018—has been ongoing since he and brother Travis Kelce took the stage for a live show at their alma mater University of Cincinnati April 11.