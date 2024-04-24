Jason Kelce Clarifies Rumors His Missing Super Bowl Ring Was Stolen

Jason Kelce shuts down rumors that his Super Bowl ring was stolen following comments on his and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast about the missing token.

By Olivia Evans Apr 24, 2024 4:16 PMTags
CelebritiesTravis KelceJason Kelce
Watch: See Kylie Kelce’s Sweet Retirement Gift for Husband Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce knows how the rumors fly, and he's shutting this one down before it gets its wings. 

After a report suggested the former Philadelphia Eagles center said his Super Bowl ring was "stolen," at an April 11 New Heights live show, Jason quickly refuted the speculation. 

"This is incorrect, and not what I was saying," he wrote in an April 24 post on X, formerly Twitter. "I do not think it was stolen. Based on the video evidence we do have I think it was accidentally thrown in the trash while cleaning up."

And the 36-year-old—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months, with wife Kylie Kelce later responded to a user suggesting he make "calling out" incorrect articles his new full time job. However, it doesn't seem the New Heights co-host is keen on the business proposition. 

As Jason put it, "That's way too busy of a job to take on."

However, the case of Jason's missing Super Bowl ring—which he earned in 2018—has been ongoing since he and brother Travis Kelce took the stage for a live show at their alma mater University of Cincinnati April 11.

photos
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Cutest Family Photos

At the event, teams from the audience were asked to locate Jason's real Super Bowl ring among decoys in two inflatable pools of chili—poking fun at the fact that the father of three tends to lose his ring frequently. However, amid excitement of the game, Jason's real ring was never actually found. 

After postulating the championship token was in a "landfill" during the April 17 episode of the brothers' podcast, he provided an update on the saga on April 24 after Travis, 34, joked his brother didn't "give a f--k" that he lost the ring as the duo discussed losing items with guest Andrew Santino

Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Kim Kardashian Posts Pic With Karlie Kloss After New Taylor Swift Song

3
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

"I care," Jason replied. "It's not like I'm, like, happy I lost it."

And later it was Travis who theorized the ring may have been stolen. "Dude, you don't lose it," the Kansas City Chiefs player said. "Somebody steals it."

Jason only replied, "We have some video evidence," before the trio abruptly changed the subject. 

And while detective and fact checker may not be jobs Jason will ever add to his resume, Chiefs fanatic may be. 

After all, the former NFL star quickly segued from player to groupie as Travis competed for—and won—his third ring at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl

Read on to see Jason, Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift, and other stars support the Chiefs on their road to victory. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Wilson & Ciara

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elon Musk

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, La La Anthony, Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z & Rumi Carter

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Janelle Monáe & Aitana Rinab Perez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Post Malone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Paul Rudd & Jack Sullivan Rudd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Andra Day

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Daniel Durant

Harry How/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lindsey Vonn

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Kim Kardashian Posts Pic With Karlie Kloss After New Taylor Swift Song

3
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

4

Rapper Chris King Dead at 32: Justin Bieber & More Pay Tribute

5

Kate Middleton Just Got a New Royal Title From King Charles III