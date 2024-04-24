Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Marries Matt Kaplan in Intimate Beachside Wedding

Call her a newlywed.
After months of teasing and planning Alex Cooper officially tied the knot with her partner of four years Matt Kaplan April 4 in a lowkey beachside wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
"It was everything we wanted it to be," the Call Her Daddy host told Vogue in an article published April 24. "It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it."
For the ceremony, Alex, 29, wore a custom-made gown by designer Danielle Frankel. And when it came to planning the occasion, it was a "dream" for her as Matt, 40, handled practically everything beside her wedding dress.
As she put it, "I was quite stress free—I give Matt so much credit because he truly took on the heavy lifting, and it was perfect."
In addition to a destination celebration, the couple kept the guest list small and went against the grain on a lot of stereotypical wedding traditions: Alex walked herself down the aisle with the congregation facing toward her, and the couple had their guests follow them out directly after saying "I do," for an immediate cocktail hour.
One more interesting switch-up? The podcaster and film producer shared a first liquor shot together rather than a first dance. And, at the end of the evening, every guest—along with Alex and Matt—ran into the ocean donning their cocktail attire.
"The vibes were immaculate," she gushed. "Everyone was on cloud nine."
Alex and Matt started dating in the summer 2020 after a Zoom meet-cute, and got engaged in December 2022. Although she admitted she never planned on getting married, Alex immediately felt a lifelong connection with the Ace Entertainment CEO—and made him the only exception.
"There was no doubt in my mind after the first dinner that he would be the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with," she added to Vogue. "I'm extremely picky so this was big for me."
With all of their closest friends, and their "children"—goldendoodles Henry and Bruce—by their side, Alex and Matt were cognizant of staying present and basking in every second of their nuptials.
"There's no detail or moment I won't remember," she divulged. "I will cherish this celebration of our love forever."
Read on for more swoon-worthy celebrity weddings.