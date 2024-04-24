Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Marries Matt Kaplan in Intimate Beachside Wedding

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper married film producer Matt Kaplan in an intimate destination wedding after four years together.

By Olivia Evans Apr 24, 2024 2:32 PMTags
WeddingsPodcastCelebrities
Watch: Alex Cooper Reveals Her DREAM List of Guests for Call Her Daddy

Call her a newlywed.

After months of teasing and planning Alex Cooper officially tied the knot with her partner of four years Matt Kaplan April 4 in a lowkey beachside wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico. 

"It was everything we wanted it to be," the Call Her Daddy host told Vogue in an article published April 24. "It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it."

For the ceremony, Alex, 29, wore a custom-made gown by designer Danielle Frankel. And when it came to planning the occasion, it was a "dream" for her as Matt, 40, handled practically everything beside her wedding dress.

As she put it, "I was quite stress free—I give Matt so much credit because he truly took on the heavy lifting, and it was perfect."

In addition to a destination celebration, the couple kept the guest list small and went against the grain on a lot of stereotypical wedding traditions: Alex walked herself down the aisle with the congregation facing toward her, and the couple had their guests follow them out directly after saying "I do," for an immediate cocktail hour. 

photos
Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

One more interesting switch-up? The podcaster and film producer shared a first liquor shot together rather than a first dance. And, at the end of the evening, every guest—along with Alex and Matt—ran into the ocean donning their cocktail attire. 

"The vibes were immaculate," she gushed. "Everyone was on cloud nine." 

Alex and Matt started dating in the summer 2020 after a Zoom meet-cute, and got engaged in December 2022. Although she admitted she never planned on getting married, Alex immediately felt a lifelong connection with the Ace Entertainment CEO—and made him the only exception. 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Kim Kardashian Posts Pic With Karlie Kloss After New Taylor Swift Song

3
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

"There was no doubt in my mind after the first dinner that he would be the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with," she added to Vogue. "I'm extremely picky so this was big for me."

With all of their closest friends, and their "children"—goldendoodles Henry and Bruce—by their side, Alex and Matt were cognizant of staying present and basking in every second of their nuptials. 

"There's no detail or moment I won't remember," she divulged. "I will cherish this celebration of our love forever."

Read on for more swoon-worthy celebrity weddings.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan

The Call Her Daddy host and the film producer tied the knot in an intimate Mexico ceremony on April 4 after four years of dating.  

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz

The Halloweentown II costars married on April 19, 2024, several years after reconnecting.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Don Lemon & Tim Malone

The former CNN anchor married the real estate broker at a church in New York City April 6, five years to the day they got engaged and on Tim's 40th birthday.

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

Brock Purdy & Jenna Brandt

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback married his partner in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, almost a month after his team faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, who previously made headlines for his $700 million contract with the team, announced in February that he quietly got married. While he didn't name his wife, he did say she was someone "who is very special to me."

Instagram

Johnny & Morgan Galecki

The actor kicked off a new chapter in his life with a big bang, sharing in February that he and his now-wife Morgan privately got married and welcomed a baby girl.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Donald Glover & Michelle White

Mr. & Mrs. Glover, no Smith here: In early February, the Atlanta star revealed he privately tied the knot with his longtime partner Michelle.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Alaina & Cam Arnold

The American Idol alum and her now-husband tied the knot during a celebration in downtown Nashville on Feb. 4.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev & Elliot Dunham

The Full House alum announced her son Lev and his now-wife Elliot tied the knot at the end of January.

JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist

The couple officially kicked off the new year as newlyweds, tying the knot during the Golden Wedding, which aired Jan. 4. The duo announced their separation just a few months later in April 2024. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus After Eating Poop

2

Kim Kardashian Posts Pic With Karlie Kloss After New Taylor Swift Song

3
Exclusive

Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Olympic Village

4

Rapper Chris King Dead at 32: Justin Bieber & More Pay Tribute

5

Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind TTPD Songs