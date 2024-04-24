Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Marries Matt Kaplan in Intimate Beachside Wedding

Watch : Alex Cooper Reveals Her DREAM List of Guests for Call Her Daddy

Call her a newlywed.

After months of teasing and planning Alex Cooper officially tied the knot with her partner of four years Matt Kaplan April 4 in a lowkey beachside wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

"It was everything we wanted it to be," the Call Her Daddy host told Vogue in an article published April 24. "It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it."

For the ceremony, Alex, 29, wore a custom-made gown by designer Danielle Frankel. And when it came to planning the occasion, it was a "dream" for her as Matt, 40, handled practically everything beside her wedding dress.

As she put it, "I was quite stress free—I give Matt so much credit because he truly took on the heavy lifting, and it was perfect."

In addition to a destination celebration, the couple kept the guest list small and went against the grain on a lot of stereotypical wedding traditions: Alex walked herself down the aisle with the congregation facing toward her, and the couple had their guests follow them out directly after saying "I do," for an immediate cocktail hour.