Kim Kardashian Shares Photo With Karlie Kloss After Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Album Release

Watch : Taylor Swift Seems to Shade Kim Kardashian on 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Aimee has issued her response—maybe.

The feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift—dating back to 2016 and involving Kanye West—has been back in the spotlight after Taylor released a song titled "thanK you aIMee" on her newest album The Tortured Poets Department rumored to be about the reality star. Now, just days after the song's release, Kim has posted a picture with none other than Karlie Kloss.

On April 22, the SKIMS founder shared a series of photos to her Instagram Story in honor of her friend Derek Blasberg's birthday, among which was a throwback selfie from 2022 of Kim, Derek, Karlie and Khloe Kardashian. And why is this significant? Well, because it was rumored that though once close, Karlie and Taylor had an alleged falling out over the last few years.

And though Kim's post could have been harmless in its intention, Swifties were quick to point out the possible double meaning.

"Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOO rich," one user shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, "Not the aimees linking up !"