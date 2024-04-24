Kim Kardashian Shares Photo With Karlie Kloss After Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Album Release

Aimee has issued her response—maybe.
The feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift—dating back to 2016 and involving Kanye West—has been back in the spotlight after Taylor released a song titled "thanK you aIMee" on her newest album The Tortured Poets Department rumored to be about the reality star. Now, just days after the song's release, Kim has posted a picture with none other than Karlie Kloss.
On April 22, the SKIMS founder shared a series of photos to her Instagram Story in honor of her friend Derek Blasberg's birthday, among which was a throwback selfie from 2022 of Kim, Derek, Karlie and Khloe Kardashian. And why is this significant? Well, because it was rumored that though once close, Karlie and Taylor had an alleged falling out over the last few years.
And though Kim's post could have been harmless in its intention, Swifties were quick to point out the possible double meaning.
"Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOO rich," one user shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, "Not the aimees linking up !"
E! News has reached out to Kim's reps for comment but has not yet heard back.
Upon the release of the surprise part two to The Tortured Poets Department, fans were quick to connect "thanK you aIMee" to Kim due to the specific capitalization. In the song, Taylor appears to rehash her history with the Kardashians star in the form of Taylor versus a high school bully.
"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you," the Grammy winner sings in the first verse. "And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."
In addition to calling out the headlines that came about after Kim released footage of the infamous phone call between Kanye and Taylor, the "Cruel Summer" singer shares her real reason for penning the song in the bridge.
"And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues," she sings, after noting she doesn't think Kim has really changed. "And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."
For more of the many easter eggs in The Tortured Poets Department, keep reading.