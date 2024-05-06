Emma Chamberlain’s Gothic Look Proves Anything Goes At the 2024 Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain's 2024 Met Gala look is like a shot of espresso.
The YouTuber showed out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6 in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown. And the 22-year-old, collaborating with stylist Jared Ellner, channeled the "Garden of Time" theme with her own gothic twist, going for a medieval era dress that hinted at the new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
"It's fun to do a dark twist on it," Emma said in a video for Vogue, noting it took 640 hours to bring the dress to life. "The underbelly of nature."
Emma, who will turn 23 later this month, has quickly made the move from unfiltered vlogger to a face in fashion. In fact, she's become a staple at the Met Gala—which is co-chaired this year by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny—as Vogue's official red carpet interviewer.
In Met Galas past, Emma has worn Miu Miu, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton and, amid her rise in fame, maintains her trademark playful energy on the carpet.
In fact, the Anything Goes host went viral during the 2022 Met Gala for her now infamous reaction during a conversation with Jack Harlow.
After the duo exchanged "love ya's" at the end of their interview, Emma—who was dating indie singer Role Model at the time—burst out laughing at the exchange.
"When I'm doing these interviews, I'm blank up here," she explained on The Tonight Show later that year. "Like, I have no thoughts and when I go home, and I watch the interviews again, I'm, like, watching a completely different person."
And since the duo reunited in 2023 for a callback to their trending moment, they may just have their third sweet red carpet meet-up during fashion's biggest night.
Read on for more head-turning looks on the red carpet.