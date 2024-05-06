Emma Chamberlain’s Gothic Look Proves Anything Goes At the 2024 Met Gala

At the 2024 Met Gala May 6, Emma Chamberlain hit the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown that brought a gothic twist to "Garden of Time."

Watch: Emma Chamberlain Talks Growth of Podcast Anything Goes on Spotify

Emma Chamberlain's 2024 Met Gala look is like a shot of espresso. 

The YouTuber showed out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6 in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown. And the 22-year-old, collaborating with stylist Jared Ellner, channeled the "Garden of Time" theme with her own gothic twist, going for a medieval era dress that hinted at the new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

"It's fun to do a dark twist on it," Emma said in a video for Vogue, noting it took 640 hours to bring the dress to life. "The underbelly of nature."

Emma, who will turn 23 later this month, has quickly made the move from unfiltered vlogger to a face in fashion. In fact, she's become a staple at the Met Gala—which is co-chaired this year by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny—as Vogue's official red carpet interviewer. 

In Met Galas past, Emma has worn Miu Miu, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton and, amid her rise in fame, maintains her trademark playful energy on the carpet. 

