Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal Where They Stand on Getting Married

Watch : Amy Robach Admits to Neglecting Health Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Scrutiny

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are all in on their romance.

Even if they aren't planning a trip down the aisle just yet. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts shared that while they have discussed the subject of marriage, they're not 100 percent sure if they'll ultimately tie the knot.

"We haven't figured the marriage thing out yet," Amy said on the April 21 episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, prompting T.J. to add," We haven't decided whether or not we are going to officially get married."

But that's not to say they haven't plotted their future together.

"I think we're still deciding about just what that level of commitment is," Amy noted. "But mentally, emotionally, we've absolutely agreed to commit to each other."

"I have said this to you, and I believe you've said it to me as well, that I want to be with you for the rest of my life," she continued, noting their next steps would be moving in together. "I want a life partner. I want someone who is with me. I like spending the night with you and waking up with you."