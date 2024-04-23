Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal Where They Stand on Getting Married

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are all in on their romance.
Even if they aren't planning a trip down the aisle just yet. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts shared that while they have discussed the subject of marriage, they're not 100 percent sure if they'll ultimately tie the knot.
"We haven't figured the marriage thing out yet," Amy said on the April 21 episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, prompting T.J. to add," We haven't decided whether or not we are going to officially get married."
But that's not to say they haven't plotted their future together.
"I think we're still deciding about just what that level of commitment is," Amy noted. "But mentally, emotionally, we've absolutely agreed to commit to each other."
"I have said this to you, and I believe you've said it to me as well, that I want to be with you for the rest of my life," she continued, noting their next steps would be moving in together. "I want a life partner. I want someone who is with me. I like spending the night with you and waking up with you."
For Amy, having a life partner is just as meaningful as a spouse. She cited Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell—who have been together for 40 years, but never married—as the ultimate example of two people who, as she put it, "wake up and they choose to be together, there's no legal binding document that says they have to be together."
Amy, 51, and T.J., 46, have been candid about the fallout from their romance, which started as she was in the midst of a divorce from ex Andrew Shue, while T.J. was still legally married to Marilee Fiebig but said they were separated. (The Melrose Place alum and attorney ultimately began dating themselves following their respective splits.)
But even from the onset, Amy and T.J. knew they had something special together.
"Even as friends, one of the things we loved about each other hanging out," Amy said of her time cohosting with T.J. "We just kept always saying to each other, ‘It's so easy with you, you just get me.' That was a huge sign that we just always wanted to hang out."
And if they were to ever get married, the podcasters would appreciate something small, perhaps a courthouse wedding, to juxtapose just how public their love story has been from the start.
"It's not for anyone else," Amy said of their relationship. "I kind of just want to do the vows just you and me."
