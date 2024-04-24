Inside Kelly Clarkson's Most Transformative Year Yet

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Blushes & Giggles After Her Hilarious Comment About “Meat”

When Kelly Clarkson is ready for a change, she doesn't mess around.

Increasingly unhappy in Los Angeles, where her Emmy-winning talk show had been based since 2019, the "Stronger" singer followed her internal compass to New York last year—not even knowing if a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan like her could truly feel at home—and hasn't looked back.

"Sometimes you don't know what life has in store for you," Clarkson told People in January, "and you think your life is going to go one way, and it's okay that it doesn't. You never know how beautiful that might be."

She was, of course, talking about more than heading east.

The Grammy winner, who is celebrating her 42nd birthday April 24, had to regroup piece by piece following her drawn-out divorce from Brandon Blackstock (which, despite being finalized in 2022, is still playing out in court). And she was left in dire need of new surroundings for her and the kids she shares with her ex, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 8.

"For the past few years I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do," Clarkson said, "but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."