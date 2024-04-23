Cute Stackable Rings & Ring Sets You Need in Your Jewelry Collection ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're anything like me, then your Instagram feed is probably flooded with fashion and beauty girlies showing off all the latest trends. And unless you've been living under a rock, you may have noticed a certain common jewelry trend appearing everywhere. Enter: Ring stacking. Gone are the days of wearing one or two cute little dainty rings, because right now, it's all about being bold and making statements with 10 or more rings stacked up on your fingers.
Let's be real, at first I wasn't completely convinced about this trend, but the edgier my fashion gets, the more I find myself wanting to add to my jewelry collection. I'm also a person who loves capsule wardrobes and commonly wears monochromatic basic pieces, and by wearing more statement jewelry, this simple step has elevated any type of outfit I'm wearing. The best part about these stacking ring sets, you can wear as many as you want and customize it to your liking, whether it's three to four dainty rings on one day, or 10 or more on another day for an edgier look. So, if you're ready to give this new jewelry trend a go, we've rounded up all the best stacking rings and ring sets ranging from affordable bands to splurge-worthy pieces below.
By Anthropologie Ribbed Stacking Ring
Adding a chunky ring to your stack like this ribbed gold-plated brass one from Anthropologie is the way to go if you prefer a more sleek and bold look.
H&M 3-pack Rings
If you prefer a ring set that pairs perfectly together, reach for these H&M bands that already come in various designs. At only $12.99, this set is a major steal.
BaubleBar Tris 18K Gold Ring Set
Step up your ring game with this BaubleBar Tris ring set, meticulously crafted in 18K gold-plated sterling silver. With three stackers of varied widths, it's the perfect foundation for creating your signature stack that you'll cherish for many years.
ItsStarred Silver Star Moon Knuckle Ring Set
If you're a fan of the coquette trend, you'll love pairing your cute fits with this ethereal stone ring set. The set features light-colored stones in pastel colors and more, plus other gold bands to pair with. Did we mention it's on sale for less than $8?!
By Anthropologie Bulbous Smooth Stacking Ring
Another gorgeous statement ring, we can't keep our eyes off this bulbous smooth stacking band. She's big, she's bold, she's everything. What more can you want?
Pearich 14K Gold Filled Band Rings
If you prefer a dainty look that won't break the bank, opt for petite and simple bands like these 14K gold-filled ones from Amazon. They work great on their own, or as filler stackable rings that pair well with other statement rings.
By Anthropologie Crystal Fanned Stacking Ring
Made from 14k gold-plated brass and featuring a stunning cubic zirconia stone, you won't be able to resist adding this stacking ring to your collection. Rock it on its own, or stack it among other statement and dainty rings for a super-chic look.
BaubleBar Kali Ring
Baguette bands and eternity rings can always be found among many fashion girlies' stacks, so make sure to pick one up like this adorable one from Baublebar featuring heart-shaped iridescent crystals to stay on trend.
H&M Black Stone 3-pack Rings
Add this chic set of chunky silver rings with black stones to your stack for an edgier or more sophisticated vibe.
BaubleBar Morgan Ring Set
Get ready to elevate your style with the Morgan ring set, featuring four unique stacking rings that you'll want to wear on repeat. With a mix of gold and crystals, each ring brings its own flair, perfect for layering up on one finger or across multiple for that super chic stacked look.
H&M Silver Metal 3-pack Rings
If you're looking to incorporate more mixed metals into your stack, we recommend buying sets like these from H&M that make styling your stack incredibly easy. While this set only comes in silver, there are many other gold-colored options also available on the site.
FAXHION Gold Knuckle Rings Set
New to styling stacks? No problem. Reach for completed sets like this affordable one from Amazon that feature various designs and sizes to create the perfect-looking stack.
