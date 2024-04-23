Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Polarizing Nipple Bra Was "Molded After" Her Own Breasts

Kim Kardashian is getting this fashion secret off her chest.
The Kardashians star recently confessed the inspiration behind her viral SKIMS launch in October, in which she released a polarizing line of push-up bras with built-in nipples.
"That is actually molded after my own boobs," Kim told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! April 22, before noting how weird it was for her family and friends to react to the bra. "Khloe [Kardashian] was wearing it, and Scott [Disick] made a comment, like, 'This is a little inappropriate.' And then, she was like, 'They're not mine, they're Kim's.'"
Kim admitted she's planning to create a second version of the viral nipple bras.
"I showed up to a meeting once and I was so insecure that I was covering my hair to not show them," she explained of the original design, "so I think we're going to make one with a half nip. Like, not as hard."
Although Kim received mixed reviews when she first debuted the collection, there were some responses that made her perk up. She told Jimmy, "Honestly, I wasn't expecting all of the amazing feedback that we got from a lot of breast cancer survivors."
At the time of the launch, Kim shared the cheekiest marketing video.
"The Earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter," the 43-year-old said in the October Instagram post, "the sea levels are rising, the ice sheets are shrinking. And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part. That's why I'm introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple."
To drive her point home, the reality TV star slipped into a skintight beige top that showcased the nipple design. She completed her look with matching pants, clear heels and sexy librarian glasses.
"So, no matter how hot it is," she continued, "you'll always look cold. Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere."
From nipple-baring dresses to sexy body-hugging outfits, Kim has never been afraid to push the style boundaries. Keep reading to see all of her most daring fashion moments that are certainly breast in show.