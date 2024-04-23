Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Polarizing Nipple Bra Was "Molded After" Her Own Breasts

Watch : Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a "Proud Wife" of Nominee Michael Douglas

Kim Kardashian is getting this fashion secret off her chest.

The Kardashians star recently confessed the inspiration behind her viral SKIMS launch in October, in which she released a polarizing line of push-up bras with built-in nipples.

"That is actually molded after my own boobs," Kim told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! April 22, before noting how weird it was for her family and friends to react to the bra. "Khloe [Kardashian] was wearing it, and Scott [Disick] made a comment, like, 'This is a little inappropriate.' And then, she was like, 'They're not mine, they're Kim's.'"

Kim admitted she's planning to create a second version of the viral nipple bras.

"I showed up to a meeting once and I was so insecure that I was covering my hair to not show them," she explained of the original design, "so I think we're going to make one with a half nip. Like, not as hard."