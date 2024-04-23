Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Polarizing Nipple Bra Was "Molded After" Her Own Breasts

Kim Kardashian revealed insight into the viral nipple bras she released in October, and why she's already planning to create a second version.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 23, 2024 11:42 PMTags
Fashion 2024Kim KardashianControversyKardashian NewsKardashiansViralE! Insider
Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a "Proud Wife" of Nominee Michael Douglas

Kim Kardashian is getting this fashion secret off her chest.

The Kardashians star recently confessed the inspiration behind her viral SKIMS launch in October, in which she released a polarizing line of push-up bras with built-in nipples.

"That is actually molded after my own boobs," Kim told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! April 22, before noting how weird it was for her family and friends to react to the bra. "Khloe [Kardashian] was wearing it, and Scott [Disick] made a comment, like, 'This is a little inappropriate.' And then, she was like, 'They're not mine, they're Kim's.'"

Kim admitted she's planning to create a second version of the viral nipple bras.

"I showed up to a meeting once and I was so insecure that I was covering my hair to not show them," she explained of the original design, "so I think we're going to make one with a half nip. Like, not as hard."

photos
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas: Romance Rewind

Although Kim received mixed reviews when she first debuted the collection, there were some responses that made her perk up. She told Jimmy, "Honestly, I wasn't expecting all of the amazing feedback that we got from a lot of breast cancer survivors."

Courtesy of SKIMS

At the time of the launch, Kim shared the cheekiest marketing video.

"The Earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter," the 43-year-old said in the October Instagram post, "the sea levels are rising, the ice sheets are shrinking. And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part. That's why I'm introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple."

To drive her point home, the reality TV star slipped into a skintight beige top that showcased the nipple design. She completed her look with matching pants, clear heels and sexy librarian glasses.

"So, no matter how hot it is," she continued, "you'll always look cold. Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere."

From nipple-baring dresses to sexy body-hugging outfits, Kim has never been afraid to push the style boundaries. Keep reading to see all of her most daring fashion moments that are certainly breast in show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
A Sleek Spy

Kim went full Matrix mode in Italy. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards
Innovator Influence

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a leather dress from SKIMS' collaboration with Fendi while receiving the award for Brand Innovator of 2021 during WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards ceremony. Also: hello, snake skin booties!

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Bejewelled Beauty

The SKIMS founder celebrated her new collection with Swarovski by wearing a diamond-adorned look.

Gotham/GC images
Pretty in Pink

Kim strutted her stuff in this jaw-dropping hot pink Balenciaga catsuit that she donned on the way to her post-Saturday Night Live hosting afterparty.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Head-to-Toe Balenciaga

Kim walked the infamous 2021's Met Gala red carpet covered entirely in a custom Balenciaga outfit and signature ponytail. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Don't Be a Grinch

Social media had a lot to say about Kim's Christmas outfit—couture Schiaparelli outfitted with a leather bodice featuring six-pack abs and a matching green silk velvet skirt—but she remained unphased.

 

Instagram
Chic Celebrations

Kim rang in the big 4-0 in a gold vintage Vivienne Westwood gown.

Instagram
All Balmain

Modeling vintage Balmain—a crop top with shoulder pads and a pair of thigh-high biker shorts—Kim dubbed herself a "Balmain Barbie" in Sept. 2020.

 

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Cream Dream

Kim attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a dramatic ruffled cream gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
PCAs Perfection

The E! star looks gorgeous in mint at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

JC Olivera/WireImage
Black Velvet

Kim showed up to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys in a simple black one-shoulder velvet dress.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Soaked

Kim won the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in this dripping wet latex look by Thierry Mugler.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Optical Illusion

For the 2018 E! PCAs, Kim went with a psychedelic, skin-tight sheer number that made us do a double take.

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock
Good News

Stop the presses! The headline-making star wears a newspaper printed skirt with a matching Dior bag at a Levi's denim event in NYC.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
All Strapped In

It seems nearly impossible to avoid a nip slip in this barely there vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler cut-out dress, but somehow Kim managed to pull off this strappy, boob-baring look without a wardrobe malfunction!

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image
Vintage Versace

Kim's cleavage was the star of the amfAR Gala red carpet in this daring, super low-cut black vintage Versace dress from the fashion house's 1991 collection. The eye-popping design oozes sex appeal and definitely commands attention.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Latex Lady

Kim ensured that her pin-up status remained in tact in this pink skin-tight latex mini dress by Atsuko Kudo.

Chesnot/WireImage
Louis Vuitton Don's Wife

In true Mrs. West fashion, this star's look, designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh, was a statement piece at the Louis Vuitton men's show. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
The Chalice

If you were at the 2018 Met Gala, we're sure your eyes were locked in on Kim's shimmering tight Versace number!

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Balmain Babe

Kim looked drop-dead-gorgeous at a Balmain party in this tiny white crop top and sheer bedazzled skirt.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Fashion Jackpot!

Kim stepped out to celebrate her friend's success wearing a vintage Jeremy Scott money-covered trench, matching boots and a crystal Judith Leiber money purse.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA
Blazin'

Mrs. West donned an all-black blazer ensemble sans shirt at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Bare Faced in Balenciaga

For a Balenciaga fashion show, Kim went makeup free in an off-the-shoulder Balenciaga trench and black and white grid-print Balenciaga boots.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Warrior Goddess

Nothing says Greek empress more than this beige crop top and skirt ensemble. The look was paired with white heels and Christian Billets cuffed bracelets. Way to slay, Kim. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot
Cut-Out Queen

Kim attends The Tot holiday party in LA in a sleek light gray tank dress with a sexy stomach cut-out.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sparkling Mama

The reality star hosts Las Vegas' Hakkasan nightclub's third anniversary.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Oh Baby!

Kim wowed in this white Valentino caped gown that accentuated her growing baby bump at the 2015 InStyle awards in Los Angeles.

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire
Hot Pants

Kim bares it all in this Laquan Smith ensemble for the DailyMailOnline Yacht Party during the 2015 Cannes film festival.

AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau
Gold Goddess

Also while in Cannes, Kim sports a business-glam Balmain ensemble for the Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival .

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Met Magic

At the 2015 Met Gala in New York City Kim flaunted it all in this feathered and embellished sheer Roberto Cavalli gown.

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian's Best Looks
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.