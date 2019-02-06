Calling all fashion queens! New York Fashion Week has officially kicked off now that the acclaimed amfAR Gala has arrived.

So get ready to sashay in your brightest and boldest outfits this week (because we're sure you'll get some major inspo) as designers show off their latest collections.

With that said, all of the who's who in fashion, beauty and entertainment flocked to the gala, including Kim Kardashian, who is presenting tonight, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as supermodels Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova, who is also presenting.

This year, the foundation for AIDS and HIV research is honoring actress Milla Jovovich, auctioneer Simon de Pury and photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The amfAR Gala will have a performance by The Chainsmokers and special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Talk about a star-studded event!

Notably, Victoria Justice brought the heat to gala with her peek-a-boo dress, which featured intricate embroidery and see-through polka dot print. Another noteworthy outfit? The Kardashian sisters. They brought the glitz and the glam to the red carpet with daring black gowns that almost matched.